LARAMIE — Paul Roach, the architect of one of the most successful eras in University of Wyoming athletics history, died peacefully Sunday at the age of 95. 

Roach was the only man in UW history to serve as athletics director and head football coach simultaneously. He worked as the school’s athletics director from 1987-96, and as football coach from 1987-90.


