Former University of Wyoming men’s basketball coach Jim Brandenburg died over the weekend. He was 87.
Brandenburg will be best remembered as the coach who guided the Cowboys to the Sweet 16 of the 1987 NCAA Tournament. UW claimed four Western Athletic Conference championships – three regular season and one tournament title – during Brandenburg’s nine seasons on the sideline.
The Pokes also were runners-up in the 1986 National Invitation Tournament.
Brandenburg was preceded in death by his wife, Jan. He is survived by his daughter, Shannon, and son, Bart.
“Coach Brandenburg and his family made an enormous impact on this state and this university,” UW athletics director Tom Burman said in a news release. “He built a national brand during his time at Wyoming. He has touched so many players and staff and our thoughts are with Shannon, Bart and the Brandenburg family.”
Brandenburg guided his UW teams to a 176-97 record. His 54.5% winning percentage is second-best in Cowboys history among coaches who spent three or more seasons in Laramie. Only Willard Witte’s 72.2% mark is better.
Brandenburg also led UW to the NCAA Tournament in 1981 and 1982. His three NCAA tourney trips also rank second in school history behind Everett Shelton, who coached the Pokes to eight NCAA tournaments.
Brandenburg was inducted into the UW athletics hall of fame Sept. 15, 2000. He is joined in that honor by his 1981 WAC title team, his 1987 NCAA Sweet 16 squad and former players Charles “Tub” Bradley, Fennis Dembo, Sean Dent, Bill Garnett, Mike Jackson and Eric Leckner.
Eight of Brandenburg’s former Cowboys were selected in the NBA Draft.