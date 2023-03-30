LARAMIE — University of Wyoming men’s basketball coach Jeff Linder announced the addition of Bryston Williams to the coaching staff on Wednesday.
Williams has served as an assistant coach at Indiana State for two seasons, and spent time in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons, as well.
“We are very excited to welcome Bryston and his family to the Wyoming community,” Linder said in a news release. “Bryston brings great energy and passion that our staff and players will see right away. He has diverse skill set working in various levels of college basketball and with his experience in the NBA. Bryston is a great addition and will make an impact on this program.”
Williams helped lead the Sycamores to 23 wins this season and a trip to the College Basketball Invitational as the top seed for the team’s first postseason trip since 2014. He helped mentor Courvoisier McCauley, the Missouri Valley Newcomer of the Year. He also mentored Cameron Henry, who earned All-MVC honors.
“I want to thank coach Linder for the opportunity to be a part of a great program,” Williams said in the release. “My family and I are excited to be a part of the Laramie community and the entire state of Wyoming.
"When you get a chance to surround yourself with great people that help you grow, you don’t want to pass those opportunities up. It will be a special and great experience.”
Prior to his time with Indiana State, Williams spent three seasons as an assistant coach for the Detroit Pistons. His duties with the Pistons included developing the team’s mechanical shooting program, pre- and post-practice workouts, film breakdown and post-game reports.
In 2017-18, Williams spent time with the Memphis Hustle of the NBA G-League. He was an essential part of the game plan prep for the Hustle. He also worked as in player development.
In 2016-17, he spent time with the Iowa Energy, also of the NBA G-League.
Williams spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at Northwest Missouri State. He helped lead the Bearcats to a pair of MIAA Championships. He also helped lead Northwest Missouri to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division II Tournament.
He is a graduate of Northwest Missouri State and also earned a master’s degree from the school. He played in 112 games with 71 starts. Williams played on two conference championship teams and led the team to the NCAA Sweet 16 as a senior.
Williams rounds out the Cowboys' coaching staff after former assistant Sundance Wicks became head coach at Green Bay and assistant coach Marc Rodgers is pursuing other opportunities in basketball.