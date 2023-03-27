LARAMIE — University of Wyoming men’s basketball coach Jeff Linder announced the addition of Nick Whitmore to the coaching staff Monday afternoon.

Whitmore comes to UW after serving as head coach at the high school level for nearly a decade, producing 39 Division I players and one first-round NBA Draft pick. He has also coached 30 players that have gone on to play professionally and recruited players from 11 different countries.


