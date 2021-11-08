Stepping into complicated situations is nothing new to University of Wyoming men’s basketball coach Jeff Linder.
Perhaps that’s why the Denver-area native wasn’t fazed by starting another rebuild in March 2020, days removed from the NCAA Tournament being canceled, as the COVID-19 pandemic started to sweep across the country.
When Linder arrived at Northern Colorado five years ago for his first head coaching gig, the Bears were facing numerous sanctions for NCAA violations committed during B.J. Hill’s tenure at the helm of the program. Nonetheless, after going 11-18 his first year in Greely, he led UNC to three straight 20-win seasons – setting a school record with 26 wins during the 2018-19 campaign, and earning Big Sky coach of the year honors the following season.
“I guess I'm a sucker for punishment, probably like Andy Dufresne (in the movie “The Shawshank Redemption”) trying to crawl through a river of crap to come out clean on the other side,” Linder said. “You take away COVID, UNC I walked into a situation where I had a postseason ban because of the previous coaching staff. I had a loss of a lot of scholarships, (and) a loss of a lot of recruiting days.
“We walked into a complete mess, and possibly even a two-year postseason ban. I knew what I was getting myself into there, but there's no excuses. Just like here, I knew what I was getting myself into.”
Amid trying circumstances, the Cowboys took their share of lumps in Linder’s first year. Even during a shortened season, however, UW’s growth was impossible to ignore.
Despite dealing with an array of injuries and the lack of a true offseason to learn their new coach’s system, the Pokes finished 14-11 – a drastic improvement from the 8-24 debacle the previous year.
For junior guard Kenny Foster, who witnessed these struggles first-hand, the transformation created by new leadership has been impossible to ignore.
“It's been an exponential growth like nobody would've seen,” Foster said. “The first year with Linder here, it's been nothing but positivity. He's been a great mentor and one of the best basketball coaches I've ever had. As he stays here longer and we all get to learn under him ... I think it'll just be better for the team and the program. The community loves him, we love him, I couldn't ask for a better coach.”
Assistant coach Ken Deweese joined Linder in Laramie last season, following a successful run together at Northern Colorado. With their relationship going back well before their time on the same staff, the decision was an easy one.
“While he was at Boise State as an assistant or the associate head coach, I was at UTEP, and we would recruit a lot of the same guys,” Deweese said. “He recruited in Texas a lot, and obviously I did as well. We kind of crossed paths, and maybe at an AAU tournament we'd sit together. We had a lot of mutual friends, and there would be some times out on the road where a group of us would go to dinner or lunch or something like that.
“I've been around him, and just having that opportunity to get to know him as a person – and in a lot of ways a competitor – before that really allowed me to see who this guy is. It was an easy, no-brainer to go with him to Northern Colorado, even though I left a ton of money on the table at UTEP ... Coach Linder has been fantastic to me, and has allowed me to grow and expand as a coach.”
Xavier DuSell and Graham Ike, who were committed to UNC before following Linder to the Pokes, share similar sentiments.
“I was already committed to Northern Colorado, it just hadn't been released publicly,” Ike said. “I was riding with Coach Linder all the way through. Then, once he had told me he got the job, he said he wanted to bring me here to Laramie, which I'm so grateful for.”
Added DuSell: “I love coach as far as the way he coaches and instills confidence in his players, the way we play as a team on offense and defense, and then off the court just being someone you can always talk to and a good mentor. It was a no-brainer for me to come here.”
Linder’s reputation as an offensive wizard is no secret – something backed up by UW leading the Mountain West in scoring last season, while ranking 12th nationally with 10 made 3-pointers per game.
Despite this penchant for letting shots fly from long range, however, the coach says much more goes into his philosophy than simply lighting opponents up from deep.
“I'm not big on shooting a lot of 3s, I'm big on shooting the right 3s,” Linder said. “That's something we educate our guys a lot on, what the right 3 is. Some guys will just shoot threes. I want guys who make 3s.
“In order to make 3s, as far as I know in terms of being a numbers guy that watches a lot of film, there are certain 3s (you want). If you get paint touch 3s and create rotation 3s, your percentages are going to be a lot higher.”
Linder points to resources and the state’s passion for the Cowboys as driving forces in his decision to take over the program.
Following an unusual season characterized by near-empty gyms and COVID protocols, he’s excited to take the next step in his second year – and show that Arena-Auditorium can provide a true home court advantage.
“From a resources standpoint, a facilities standpoint and just the pride the state of Wyoming has in the University of Wyoming, that's a big reason why I'm here,” Linder said. “I think for us and the team that we have, to be able to put that team together during a pandemic, not being able to go out and recruit, not being able to practice, I do think we've come a long way in a short period of time.
“We have to continue to get better and continue to grow, but I do think to be able to have all those fans back in the AA ... we're excited to get in there and prove it's one of the toughest places in the country to play.”