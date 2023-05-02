Jeff Linder called his third season as the University of Wyoming men’s basketball coach the “perfect storm” during his first news conference in two months Tuesday afternoon.
Injuries, illnesses and the departure of three coveted Pac-12 transfers midway through the season derailed the Cowboys’ hopes of living up to their No. 2 pick in the Mountain West preseason polls. Since UW’s rocky 9-22 season came to an end, nine players transferred out of Laramie, eight of which were on scholarship.
The Cowboys retained just three scholarship players on their roster since losing to New Mexico in the first round of the MW tournament.
“You have to adapt,” Linder said. “Kids are way different now than they were two or three years ago, but I don’t think what we do is lower the standard. I know this: I’ve won a lot of games as an assistant coach. I’ve won a lot of games as a head coach. I’ve had pretty much a winning season every year but this year.
“That first year at Northern Colorado, you can’t even count that because I had seven scholarship guys and a postseason ban because of the previous coaching staff and what had happened there. In terms of when I’ve had my full allotment, I’ve won a lot of games.”
UW’s season started with MW preseason player of the year Graham Ike injuring his right foot before the season opener. After an initial estimated timetable of six to eight weeks to recover, Ike never saw the court for the Cowboys and was granted a medical redshirt before transferring and signing with Gonzaga last month.
Ike was the first of many UW players to get hit with the injury bug, which started a slow tumble toward a last-place finish in the conference standings.
Now, with two months separating Linder from last season, the head coach has taken time to reflect on what went wrong for the Cowboys this winter.
“I’ve gotta look in the mirror,” Linder said. “I talk to my guys all the time about response. I can’t sit there and hold them to ‘Hey, what’s your response going to be?’ when I’ve gotta do the same. But the standard’s not going to be lower. Obviously, there’s some things that we can do a little bit different, but at the same time, too, we had one tough year. The year before, we had an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
“... I didn’t forget how to coach after one year, which a lot of you guys thought was the case. We just kind of had the perfect storm. Like I said, it’s on me as the head coach. I’m CEO, and I’m the leader of the deal. There’s things that we can obviously do differently, and we are going to do differently.”
Linder and his staff have been hard at work since the season ended. Tuesday’s news conference announced a total of eight new signees, including five incoming transfers and three players out of high school.
The class includes the following transfers: guard Sam Griffin (Tulsa), guard Akuel Kot (Fort Lewis College), guard Kobe Newton (Fullerton College), forward Mason Walters (Jamestown University) and forward Oleg Kojenets (Nebraska). The high school signees are guards Kael Combs (Nixa, Missouri) and Nigle Cook (DME Academy, Florida), along with forward Cam Manyawu (Kansas City).
“The class that we have right now, we’re really excited about those guys,” Linder said. “For us to be able to go out and sign just a good mixture, knowing that, you can’t go out with the way the landscape is with the transfer portal, and go out and get a team full of transfers. You have to be smart in terms of how you build your roster.”
Linder and his staff still have two scholarships left, but haven’t yet decided on if the Cowboys will utilize all 13 of its allotted full-rides.
“We’re still looking for two,” Linder said. “I’m not sure, in this day and age, whether having 13 guys on scholarship ... if that’s the right thing to do or not. We’ll continue to look for the right guys. If those guys present themselves, then we’ll definitely look to fill those two spots. But that doesn’t mean that’s something that we have to do.”
Time to reflect
Ike isn’t the only former Cowboy to find a new home.
Out of the nine players to transfer out of UW, seven have landed at other basketball programs, including Noah Reynolds (Green Bay), Xavier DuSell (Fresno State), Jeremiah Oden (DePaul), Nate Barnhart (South Dakota State), Max Agbonkpolo (Utah State) and Ethan Anderson (Pepperdine).
With the transfer portal accessible now more than ever, Linder holds no hard feelings toward the outgoing players.
“You can’t hold it against guys,” Linder said. “If guys feel like they have a better opportunity or situation, you wish them the best. But also knowing, too, there’s a lot of other good players out there. You just have to find the ones that want to be here and want to do the things that we want to do.”
Linder wasn’t surprised to see any of his former players enter the portal. Four players decided to stay put in Laramie, including scholarship players Brendan Wenzel, Caden Powell and Caden Powell and walk-on Cort Roberson.
“You’re not surprised by anything nowadays,” Linder said. “You can do everything wrong and they can stay, or you can do everything right and they can leave. To try to put logic behind the reason some guys leave and some guys don’t, there isn’t any.
“I’m not going to sit here and try and think about why some guys leave and some guys stay. I’m just fortunate for the guys that decided to stay and fortunate for those guys that decided to come here and realize we have a good thing going.”
The biggest draw for student-athletes to enter the transfer portal is the newly implemented name, image and likeness rules from the NCAA. Linder knows UW will need to learn to adapt to the current landscape in college basketball, and quickly.
“That’s the elephant in the room, but that’s the reality of college basketball right now,” Linder said. “Obviously, at this level of college basketball, if you want to compete for championships, if you want to retain your players, that’s the hard part. You can’t be a feeder system. You can’t be a junior college.
“You can sit here, and my job is to get the Graham Ikes of the world and the Jeremiah Odens and the guys that we’ve got coming in now, but if you can’t keep them, it’s going to be tough to continue to grow. It’s going to be tough to get old. With the way that the transfer portal works, it’s really hard if you’re not in that space. There’s a lot of teams in our league that are doing that, and it’s something that’s going to have to be done here if we really want to compete for championships.”
Having older, mature players is a key for Linder and his staff on the recruiting trail. The proof is in the five transfers joining UW this summer, three of which have already played four years at the college level.
“We know, in our league, you have to have some older guys,” Linder said. “... That’s the trick in college basketball, can you stay old? If you’re going to be young all the time, it’s going to be hard. I thought we did a really good job of kind of blending it.”
Along with the nine outgoing transfers, Linder also hired two new assistant coaches, Bryston Williams and Nick Whitmore, after Sundance Wicks and Marc Rodgers departed this offseason. Wicks became head coach at Green Bay, and Rodgers is pursuing other opportunities in basketball.
Linder had a choice to make after the conclusion of his third season in Laramie. With 10 open scholarships, he decided to go all-in this offseason to put last season behind him.
“When you have four players left come early March, you can sit there and feel sorry for yourself, or you can say, ‘Hey, you know what, we’re going to figure this out,’” Linder said. “... We looked at it as a challenge, but we also looked at is an opportunity of, ‘OK, how can we learn from what just happened?’
“Obviously, there were mistakes that were made. It’s nobody else’s fault but me as the head coach. How can we learn from those, and how can we move forward?”
Now, with 11 scholarship players back on the roster, Linder is ready to turn the page to next season.
“You have the expectations of coming in and having a year where, you’re preseason top 25 in some polls and you’re picked second in the league,” Linder said. “Sometimes, things just don’t work out. Sometimes, that’s just the way it goes. At the same time, too, you have to roll the dice and you have to try.
“Sometimes, it doesn’t work. And that was the case.”