Jeff Linder called his third season as the University of Wyoming men’s basketball coach the “perfect storm” during his first news conference in two months Tuesday afternoon.

Injuries, illnesses and the departure of three coveted Pac-12 transfers midway through the season derailed the Cowboys’ hopes of living up to their No. 2 pick in the Mountain West preseason polls. Since UW’s rocky 9-22 season came to an end, nine players transferred out of Laramie, eight of which were on scholarship.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus