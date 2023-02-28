LARAMIE — Jeff Linder had a message to get off his chest after the University of Wyoming’s upset win over Nevada on Monday night at the Arena-Auditorium.
Minutes after the Cowboys held off Nevada 80-71 for their fourth conference win of the season, Linder spoke about what the win meant after honoring super-seniors Hunter Thompson and Hunter Maldonado for the six years they’ve dedicated to the program.
“For all the things that have happened over the course of the year, we all know what it is, those two guys, both those Hunters have never wavered,” Linder said. “I love those guys. I hope that the fans of Wyoming, the alumni and the people of Wyoming really appreciate those two guys.”
The idea of loyalty has surfaced often for Linder over the past month since California transfers Max Agbonkpolo, Ethan Anderson and Jake Kyman left the team midseason for undisclosed reasons. Reading between the lines, one could assume the reason for the trio’s departure was a mutual disagreement of what is expected from players in the program.
“Both of those guys, I’ve challenged,” Linder said about Thompson and Maldonado. “That’s what I do as a coach. I challenge. If you don’t like to be challenged, don’t play for me. If you don’t like to hear the truth, don’t play for me.”
What started as a simple answer about Maldonado and Thompson’s commitment to the program quickly turned into an extended description on how Linder views himself as a head coach.
“At some point, you get tired of hearing what you want to hear and you need to hear the truth,” Linder said. “I’m a truth-teller. If you don’t like hearing the truth, don’t come play for me. You know what, there’s plenty of chatter out there and there’s plenty of B.S. out there, but at the end of the day when I look in the mirror, I know what my character is and I know how I coach.
“I’m not for everyone. But I know I have a high standard and I’m not lowering my standard. I’m going to find guys who want to be held at a high standard. There’s still guys who still want to be held to a high standard, that want to be coached, that want to be pushed and they know, you know what, sometimes it’s not going to come out the way you want to hear it, but at the end of the day, you’re going to hear the truth.”
Linder didn’t mention any names, but he never shied away from saying Agbonkpolo, Anderson and Kyman needed to do more during their short time with the team. After their departure, Linder has continued to praise loyalty for the guys left in the locker room while simultaneously casting shade toward players, or former players, who weren’t.
“I’ve had a lot of great players,” Linder said. “I haven’t discriminated against good players. You can go down the line and you can go look at all the stats of guys that led my teams in scoring and the guys that helped me win games. I don’t discriminate against good players. And guys who are winning players and and guys who, you know what, they’re in the foxhole with you whether they’re playing or not playing.
“To have two guys like Hunter Thompson and Hunter Maldonado, they didn’t have to choose to jump in the foxhole with me, they could have said, ‘You know what, I’m good, I’m going to go someplace else.’ But they trusted me with what I did at the University of Northern Colorado. They could look me in the eye and they’re of the similar character.”
Maldonado and Thompson stuck with Linder after he took over the program during COVID-19 in 2020. Their ability to take criticism and feedback has played a big part in earning the utmost respect from their head coach.
“Hunter Maldonado, he got the truth,” Linder said. “But you know what, he was mature enough to be able to process what I was trying to say. Hunter Thompson, there were a lot of conversations with him where, ‘You gotta be better.’ And, you know what, I love those guys, and hopefully I know they love me.
“Those are the type of guys where, that’s what the University of Wyoming is going to be. If I have to be Andy Dufresne and crawl through a river of (expletive) to come out clean on the other side, you know what, call me Andy Dufresne.”
Speaking of loyalty, the Cowboys had a familiar face join them on the bench against Nevada. Graham Ike, the Mountain West preseason player of the year who medically redshirted this season with a right foot injury, took a break from rehabbing in Denver to support his teammates in the Cowboys final home game this season.
Ike still has a decision to make on whether he will return to the Cowboys next season, transfer or go pro.
“Graham, thank him for coming up,” Linder said. “He’s doing some rehab down there and he didn’t have to make the drive up. But you know what, that shows his character. To sit there, knowing that he’s been through a lot with those two guys. For him to show up and support those guys, it just shows you Graham’s character.”
“... We miss him, but at the same time, he has to make sure that he’s as healthy as possible. I look forward to seeing him back on that court someday here down the road.”
After honoring Thompson and Maldonado before the game, the Cowboys went out and earned their biggest win of the season in the home-finale. UW outscored the Wolf Pack 40-34 in the second half to potentially knock Nevada out of an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament later this month.
“It would have been really easy for the guys in that locker room to say, ‘You know what, it’s been a long season. We’ve gone through a lot,’” Linder said. “But they wanted to honor those two guys by playing as hard as they possibly could. You saw a tremendous effort tonight from everybody that played.”
Maldonado had multiple opportunities to transfer from UW throughout his six-year career. What kept the super-senior in Laramie was that word Linder has brought up constantly over the past month: Loyalty.
“At the end of the day, Wyoming was the first one to give me a chance, they offered me my first scholarship,” Maldonado said. “They saw something in me. For me, I’m just a huge loyalty guy. Just that belief in me, it would feel wrong to leave. That’s just not how I’m built.
“Even when times were bad I’d find myself loving it here and at the end of the day telling myself to fight through it and turn it around and get on the other side of things.”
For Thompson, who was born in Wyoming and played at Pine Bluffs High, going out on a win during his last home game at the Arena-Auditorium will be a memory he carries with him for the rest of his life.
“I was pretty emotional,” Thompson said. “I mean, this is my home and I’ve been playing here for a while, so, (tears up) it’s special.
“... I know there were some of my former teammates sitting in the student section. It was really nice to see that. I’m happy we could give them a win and a win for our team. It’s just amazing how it ended. I’m very happy and very glad.”