LARAMIE — Oleg Kojenets sees a few similarities between Laramie and his home country of Lithuania.
Kojenets, a 7-foot forward who signed with the University of Wyoming earlier this offseason, has enjoyed the atmosphere in Laramie since joining the program. The homey ambience that parallels his time in Europe was the driving force in Kojenets committing to the Cowboys in the first place.
After spending four weeks in the NCAA Transfer Portal, Kojenets’ official visit to UW went well enough that the redshirt sophomore decided to sign with the Cowboys before he’d even returned home.
“They have a good coaching staff and a good league,” Kojenets told WyoSports last month. “I came here on a visit, and I liked the teammates and the atmosphere. That made me decide pretty quick. ... I decided during my visit, actually.”
Kojenets comes to UW after spending two seasons at Nebraska. He appeared in 18 games as a redshirt freshman last season, collecting 10 points and 13 rebounds in limited playing time.
After the season, Kojenets was confronted with some news he wasn’t expecting going into his third college season.
“The coaching staff at Nebraska pretty much said they got some new players, and they told me I wasn’t going to get much opportunity to play,” Kojenets said. “And that was it.”
Kojenets immediately drew the attention of UW coach Jeff Linder and his staff when he entered the portal. His size, athleticism and international background led Linder to set up the official visit that ended up tying the knot for Kojenet’s commitment.
“He’s a national team player for Lithuania that has a lot of upside,” Linder said in a news conference in May. “He’s big. He’s 7 foot, 230 pounds and has the ability to put on some more weight.
“Like most European players, he has a really good understanding of how to play. His size alone, that’s the biggest thing.”
Kojenets was born in Spain, but grew up in Lithuania before moving to the United States for high school. He was a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals coming out of Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, Ohio, according to UW’s website.
Kojenets was rated the No. 26 center in the country for his class, and the No. 208 recruit overall.
Kojenets also brings international experience to UW after playing for Lithuania’s FIBA under-16 European Championship team. He averaged 9.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocked shots per game while shooting 49% from the field in the tournament, according to UW.
“It was very good,” Kojenets said. “It’s very competitive, and everybody is trying to win. There’s a sense of representing your home country, and that certainly adds to it even more.”
Kojenets has been surrounded by basketball since the day he was born, with both of his parents having successful careers of their own at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. His mom, Jurgita, was a 6-foot-6 center who ranks third in school history with 71 blocks in a season and 122 blocks in her career, according to UW.
His dad, Aleh, was a 6-foot-11 center and played in the NCAA Tournament as a senior in 2000. He played 114 career games at UNCW, and went on to play professional basketball overseas for more than a decade, according to UW.
Kojenets credits his parents’ knowledge of the game, specifically his dad’s, for helping him become the player he is today.
“My dad was coaching me when I was little, pretty much every summer,” Kojenets said. “Not only the summer, but weekends, too, or whenever we got the chance.”
The biggest adjustment for Kojenets coming from Europe to the United States has been adjusting to the faster pace of play. While it’s still a work in progress, Kojenets believes he has the right mindset to help contribute for UW this winter.
“I’m a competitor,” Kojenets said. “I play hard. Other than that, I can’t say anything yet. We’ll see.”
It was a hard reality to face when Kojenets was told he might want to look elsewhere for playing time by Nebraska’s coaching staff. But as time goes on, Kojenets has started to trust that some things in life happen for a reason.
“I’ve been looking forward to this ever since I entered the transfer portal,” Kojenets said. “I wanted to go to some place like Wyoming. I’m very happy to be here.
“I’m definitely grateful (for UW’s coaching staff). I just want to win games, play hard and just get better over the next two months before the season starts. We’ll see what happens during the season.”
