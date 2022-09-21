LARAMIE – With the University of Wyoming opening Mountain West play with a win over Air Force last Friday, WyoSports’ Josh Criswell gives his take on where each team in the conference stands entering week four.
1. Boise State (2-1 overall, 1-0 MW)
The Broncos got off to a rocky start to 2022, getting thrashed by Oregon State 34-17. However, they’ve since rebounded with a pair of convincing victories over New Mexico and a ranked FCS Tennessee-Martin team. Boise State doesn’t look like the perennial powerhouse it typically has, but given the struggles of the rest of the conference, it has a slight edge in the top spot.
2. Fresno State (1-2, 0-0)
Fresno State fans took a gasp during the third quarter of last week’s 45-17 loss to USC, as star quarterback and MW preseason offensive player of the year Jake Haener was carted off the field with a leg injury. The Bulldogs are optimistic that the senior will be able to return at some point from what has been deemed to be a high ankle sprain, but their conference opener at Boise State is just over two weeks away. It’s worth noting that backup Logan Fife was solid while filling in for Haener last week, completing 11 of 12 passes for 140 yards.
3. Wyoming (3-1, 1-0)
A young Cowboys team seemed destined for a rough season after getting blown out 38-6 by Illinois in its first game of the year. However, UW has since rebounded to win three consecutive games, including a 17-14 victory over Air Force last Friday to open MW play. This win could prove pivotal in terms of Mountain Division tiebreakers, as it was a September victory over the Falcons that allowed Utah State to go on to and win the conference title game last year. Quarterback Andrew Peasley has looked like the Cowboys’ best signal-caller since Josh Allen left campus. Over the last three games, he has completed 68.7% of his passes while throwing for three touchdowns, one interception and 462 yards.
4. UNLV (2-1, 0-0)
An afterthought at the start of the season, the Rebels have quietly emerged as a threat in the West Division – especially considering Haener’s recent injury. They have a pair of 31-point wins over North Texas and FCS Idaho State, with their only loss coming by six points to Cal, a game in which they out-scored the Golden Bears 14-6 over the final three quarters. Aidan Robbins leads the league with 115.3 rushing yards per game and six touchdowns on the ground, while Doug Brumfield has been the most efficient passer in the conference through three games.
5. Air Force (2-1, 0-1)
The Falcons seemed like the most sound team in the MW through two weeks, with 31-point routs of Colorado and FCS Northern Iowa to start the season, but a conference-opening loss to UW took some shine off their strong start. The rest of their schedule shapes up nicely, though, and they get perhaps their toughest remaining test – Boise State – at home on Oct. 22.
6. New Mexico (2-1, 0-1)
It was tough to gauge where the Lobos stood through two weeks, after blowing out FCS Maine 41-0 in their opener before losing to Boise State 31-14. However, following a 27-10 win over Texas-El Paso last Saturday, New Mexico doesn’t appear to be the doormat many expected it to be before the season. The Lobos are off this week, before facing UNLV on Sept. 30 in a game that could tell a lot about who both teams truly are.
7. San Jose State (1-1, 0-0)
The Spartans likely don’t have the talent to contend for a division title, but they showed some fight Sept. 10 after nearly getting upset by FCS Portland State in their first game of 2022. Despite keeping it close against Auburn, though, the lack of a rushing attack was alarming. SJSU totaled just 54 yards on an average of 1.9 per carry in the loss.
8. San Diego State (1-2, 0-0)
Picked to finish second in the West Division in the league’s preseason poll, San Diego State has been one of the biggest disappointments in the MW so far this season. The Aztecs are off to a 1-2 start, with lackluster showings against Pac-12 opponents Arizona and Utah. They lost these games by a combined total of 46 points, and currently rank eighth in the conference in both total offense and total defense. Albeit, they’ve had a tougher schedule than most MW teams to start the year, but SDSU looks like a far cry from the team that went 11-1 in the regular season last fall.
9. Nevada (2-2, 0-0)
The Wolf Pack are right about where they were expected to be, following the departures of MW offensive player of the year Carson Strong, coach Jay Norvell and a handful of assistants and transfers. They started out 2-0 with wins over FBS bottom-feeders Texas State and New Mexico State, before losing to a top-10 FCS team in Incarnate Word in their third game of the season. Last week’s shutout loss to Iowa is concerning, though. The Hawkeyes, whose only touchdown of the year prior to last week came when a turnover set them up inside the red zone, found the end zone three times in a 27-0 beatdown.
10. Utah State (1-2, 0-0)
The reigning MW champions opened the season with a comeback win over UConn, but it’s been all downhill since then. A 55-0 hammering by then-No. 1 -ranked Alabama wasn’t unexpected, but a 35-7 loss to FCS Weber State is concerning. The Aggies can get right back on track this weekend, however, as they host UNLV to open league play.
11. Colorado State (0-3, 0-0)
The optimism of the start of the Jay Norvell era has quickly been replaced by the reality of the moment. Colorado State is in full rebuild mode following a disastrous and brief stint with Steve Addazio at the helm, with several players already announcing their intentions to transfer amid an 0-3 start. The Rams host a Sacramento State team that ranks in the top 10 of the FCS this weekend, in what is hardly a sure victory.
12. Hawaii (1-3, 0-0)
After three ugly losses by an average of 43.7 points to start the season, the Rainbow Warriors finally got in the win column last week with a 24-14 victory over FCS Duquesne. They have another winnable game this weekend against New Mexico State, but it’s tough to see them picking up another victory after that without considerable improvement.