Former University of Wyoming standout wide receiver Malcom Floyd, who later had a long career with the San Diego Chargers, will be inducted as part of the Class of 2022 for the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.
UW ATHLETICS/COURTESY PHOTO
In this Aug. 12, 2007, file photo, San Diego Chargers receiver Malcolm Floyd breaks the tackle of Seattle Seahawks’ Marcus Trufant during a preseason game in San Diego.
LARAMIE — Former University of Wyoming star wide receiver Malcom Floyd will be inducted into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022 announced Thursday by the organization.
Floyd, who starred for the Cowboys from 1999-2004, was one of three selected from a list of eight finalists. The other two inductees are Mike Iupati of Samoan ancestry and Tom Kaulukukui of Hawaiian ancestry.
Floyd signed with San Diego in the National Football League as an undrafted rookie in 2004 and played for the Chargers through 2015.
The three new inductees will be honored along with the Class of 2021 (Al Noga, Niko Noga and Charlie Wedemyer) during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend Jan. 21-22, 2022.
“On behalf of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, we congratulate the Class of 2022,” Jesse Sapolu, Polynesian Football Hall of Fame chairman, co-founder and inductee said in a news release. “Their accomplishments on and off the field showcase the best of our Polynesian community.”
The inductees were selected from a field of more than 100 nominees by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee. They include former NFL player and inaugural inductee Jack Thompson (chairman), coaches Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil, past NFL player and inaugural inductee Olin Kreutz, past NFLPA president and inaugural inductee Kevin Mawae, former NFL player and Class of 2015 inductee Ray Schoenke, ESPN sportscaster Neil Everett and NFL Network writer and commentator Steve Wyche. In addition to the selection committee, all living Polynesian Football Hall of Fame inductees voted to select the Class of 2022.
The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame honors Polynesia’s greatest players, coaches and contributors. Its permanent home is located at the Polynesian Cultural Center in Laie, Hawaii and was established in 2013 by Super Bowl champions Jesse Sapolu and Ma’a Tanuvasa. Other board members include Troy Polamalu, Vai Sikahema, June Jones and Reno Mahe. For more information about the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, visit www.PolynesianFootballHOF.org.
The Polynesian Bowl is held annually during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week and is televised live on CBS Sports Network. For more information, visit at www.PolynesianBowl.com.