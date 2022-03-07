LARAMIE – University of Wyoming men's basketball standouts Hunter Maldonado and Graham Ike were recognized for their accomplishments this season Monday, with both being voted to the All-Mountain West first team by media members who cover the conference.
Maldonado is averaging 18.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, with his 192 total assists setting a new single-season program record. Ike, who got one vote for player of the year, ranks second in the league with 19.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
Maldonado was voted a first team All-MW pick by the league's coaches in a poll announced Tuesday, while Ike was a second-teamer.
UW’s Jeff Linder also received three votes for coach of the year.
Colorado State junior forward David Roddy was named player of the year after averaging 19.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals during the regular season, while shooting 57.5% from the field and 46.2% from 3-point range. He received eight of the possible 11 player of the year votes, with the other three going to Ike, UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton and Boise State’s Abu Kigab.
Roddy, Maldonado, Ike and Hamilton were joined by Fresno State big man Orlando Robinson on the All-MW media first team. San Diego State senior guard Matt Bradley replaced Ike on the coaches first team.
Boise State’s Leon Rice was voted coach of the year after leading the Broncos to their first outright MW championship. Boise State went 24-7 overall and 15-3 in league play, despite not having a player voted by the media to the first team.
The Broncos had two seniors – Kigab and Marcus Shaver Jr. – voted to the media second team, while Emmanuel Akot and Tyson Degenhart were honorable mentions, giving Boise State the most players recognized overall in the poll. Degenhart, a 6-7 forward, was the freshman of the year for both the media and coaches. He was a unanimous selection among the media.
Joining Shaver and Kigab on the media’s second team were Utah State forward Justin Bean, Colorado State point guard Isaiah Stevens and Bradley, who was the unanimous newcomer of the year selection. Bradley also picked up newcomer of the year honors from the coaches. He averaged 17.8 points per game and 19.7 during conference play.
San Diego State’s Nathan Mensah is the defensive player of the year of both the media and coaches, and a third-team honoree from the media. He got nine votes for top defender, with Robinson collecting the other two. Mensah was joined on the media's third team by New Mexico's Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House and Nevada's Grant Sherfield and Desmond Cambridge.
UNLV’s Donovan Williams was selected as sixth man of the year by the media, getting six votes. San Diego State's Chad Baker-Mazara was the coaches' sixth man of the year.
Voting was conducted independent of Mountain West oversight by media directly covering teams in all 11 league markets. In markets where more than one outlet covers a team closely, beat reporters from competing outlets submitted a joint ballot, giving each market one vote.
Voters ranked players 1 through 15 for first-, second- and third-team All-Mountain West, with the top player getting 15 points and on down to the 15th-ranked player receiving one point.