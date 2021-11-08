After earning All-Mountain West honorable mentions in each of the past two seasons, Hunter Maldonado's impact on the court is unquestioned.
However, the University of Wyoming's returning leader in points, rebounds and assists is focused on more than just growing his game.
As one of three seniors on the Cowboys’ roster, the versatile veteran has placed an emphasis on leadership this year.
“Just continuing to grow as a leader,” Maldonado said of his greatest focus this off-season. “Every year, just adding that extra experience helps … and obviously being able to keep these guys on the same page is huge.”
Sophomore guard Xavier DuSell is one Cowboy who has benefited personally from Maldonado’s presence. DuSell says Maldonado’s leadership style is one of leading by example, while also noting that he isn’t afraid to crack down on teammates when necessary.
“He's the type of guy who will lead by example, but if he sees you doing something you aren't supposed to do, he'll get on you,” DuSell said. “It's all in good heart, because he wants you to be better for the team and better for yourself.”
As for his on-court impact, Maldonado’s ability to play both inside and out has a tendency to create headaches for opposing defenses. His 4.6 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game last season ranked third and seventh in the Mountain West, while his 1.8 assist-to-turnover ratio was the third best in the conference.
At 6-foot-7 and just over 200 pounds, Maldonado possesses the size to overmatch guards on the perimeter, to go along with a skill set that has proven to be a nightmare at times for post defenders.
“His ability to initiate offense, whether it be on the perimeter from the guard spot, or in post-ups closer to the baseline, it just puts teams on edge,” UW assistant coach Ken Deweese said. “His size when he's out on the perimeter, to be able to see over ball screen coverages and make passes, make reads and read the backside of the defense ... to be able to see those things is immeasurable.
“Now, you're putting the defense in rotations and wreaking havoc. You can't put a price tag on it. He's such a valuable asset in that sense.”
Ever since arriving at UW, Maldonado has been roommates with Hunter Thompson, another senior leader for the Pokes.
Thompson says Maldonado’s hatred for losing stands out the most about getting to know him over the past few years.
“He's very competitive in everything he does,” Thompson said. “It's typical to hear that someone doesn't like to lose, but he really does not like to lose at anything he does.”
Despite this competitive streak, Thompson says his classmate is a rather laid-back individual off the court.
“I've taken him fishing and hunting quite a bit throughout our time here at Wyoming, so he's started to become a little bit more of an outdoorsy kind of guy, but he just likes to chill at home, play video games and relax,” Thompson said. “I don't mean to make him sound plain, but as nicely as I can say, he's as Plain Jane as it can get.”
UW coach Jeff Linder credits the duo for helping set an example for one of the youngest teams in the country.
“They've been huge,” Linder said. “Those guys have been here for five years, and they've been through a lot of things. For them to be able to guide and mentor them – not just on the court, but off the court as well – those guys are a huge part of, hopefully, our success.
“The thing you can count on those guys is they bring it every single day, they're great in the classroom and great kids, and those are the type of guys we want to build the program around. For the young players to see that, it only helps your cause.”
Despite the Pokes’ turnaround last season, during which they saw their winning percentage increase 29% from the previous year, Maldonado hasn’t forgotten the frustration of a 9-24 2019-20 campaign.
This experience proved to be a valuable one for Maldonado, who has no desire to feel that way again.
“I've been through it, both good and bad, so I can show them, 'This is the path we should take,'” he said. “Everyone going in one direction is the most valuable thing.”