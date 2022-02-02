CHEYENNE – The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team embarked on its second week-long road trip in three weeks Tuesday.
The Cowgirls (8-9 overall, 4-4 Mountain West) play at Air Force (11-10, 5-5) at 6:30 tonight. They travel to New Mexico (18-5, 9-1) on Thursday for a Saturday afternoon contest.
The road was unkind to UW the last time it spent this long away from home. The Cowgirls lost at Boise State (70-59) on Jan. 19, and at Utah State (76-66) on Jan. 22. That win was Utah State’s first in Mountain West play in more than a calendar year.
UW’s spring semester started that week, creating off-court distractions, third-year UW coach Gerald Mattinson said. However, any issues the Cowgirls had during their swing through Idaho and Utah had more to do with them and the opponents they faced, he added.
Mattinson has been brainstorming ways to reverse his team’s fortunes on this week’s road trip. The solution he favors is reducing down time.
“I think we need to do something else on game day,” the coach said Friday. “I know that sounds crazy, but our kids aren’t sitting at home and resting when we’re playing at home. They’re going to class, they’re going grocery shopping and things like that.
“Maybe we need to get them out more and do some other things. This next road trip, I’m debating getting out more (even if) that’s just walking around outside, if the weather permits. Those days (on the road) can be really, really long.”
The Cowgirls were sidelined for two weeks because several players either came down with COVID-19 or were ruled out due to contact tracing. Those problems started on the second leg of a week-long conference road trip. UW won at San Diego State (62-54) on Dec. 28. A short-handed Cowgirls squad had a chance to pull ahead late in a 66-60 loss Dec. 31 at UNLV.
The Cowgirls have been cautious on the road with protocols related to the novel coronavirus. They’ll continue to be cautious, but may relax in some areas, Mattinson said.
“We haven’t been eating our meals in restaurants,” the coach said. “We’ve been grabbing them and bringing them back to the hotel. We’ll probably start eating together as a team. Maybe some of those changes will help us play better on the road.”
Preparation problems
The wave of COVID-related postponements that washed over the MW as the calendar turned to 2022 has largely dissipated, but the uncertainty of who might be available for opponents have made scouting foes difficult.
UW prepares as if each team will have its full roster available, but it focuses more on stopping what opponents do best and not their best players.
“My whole theory in life is to prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” Mattinson said Jan. 7. “We have to prepare for their normal starting lineup, given what we have. If they have all their normal starters, how are we going to guard what they do, what are we going to do (offensively)? We have to prep like they have their starters and go from there.”
Fertig named MW freshman of week
For the third time this season, Allyson Fertig has been named the Mountain West freshman of the week, the league office announced Monday morning. Fertig also earned the honor Nov. 29 and Jan. 3.
Fertig averaged 15.5 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game this past week as the Cowgirls went 2-0 with wins over Boise State and Nevada at home. The Glendo, Wyoming, product shot 13 for 19 (68.4%) from the floor in the two games and went a perfect 5 for 5 at the free-throw line.
Fertig closed the week by recording her fifth double-double of the season in Wyoming’s 62-53 victory over Nevada as she scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed a game-best 11 rebounds. On the season, Fertig is averaging 10.9 points and nearly seven rebounds per game while shooting 54% from the field.
Games rescheduled
The MW announced new dates for two Cowgirls games Monday, one of which was postponed earlier this season due to COVID-19 issues. UW will play at San Jose State on Feb. 14.
The Cowgirls were slated to play at Colorado State on Feb. 16. That game will now be played Feb. 17.