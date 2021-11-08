When asked whose play has stood out early in the season, University of Wyoming women’s basketball coach Gerald Mattinson and senior guard Tommi Olson both had the same response.
McKinley Bradshaw.
It’s safe to say Bradshaw is continuing to build on her career in brown and gold as she enters her junior campaign.
“I’m really, really pleased with where she’s at, what she’s done in the offseason. I think this was one of her most productive off-seasons that she’s had,” Mattinson said. “She came back in as good as shape as when she left, focused to play and really wanting to not only have team success, but have individual success.”
Added Olson, “She has a different mentality this season. She’s locked in and she’s grown so much, and her confidence has grown so much, and that’s really helpful for our team.”
The Lyman, Wyo., product paced the Cowgirls in scoring last season with 11.7 points per game. After missing two games with an injury, Bradshaw came off the bench for the remainder of the season, a role she embraced. That also allowed her to finish the season as the second-highest scoring reserve in the Mountain West.
Now, Bradshaw is looking to build on last season’s success with the help of her productive offseason, especially mentally.
“I just took care of myself, it was really hard to be isolated (due to the pandemic),” she said. “I took care of my mental health and rebuilt that by just being around family and friends. I went and played a lot with people in the community. Not having to think about a scout or certain things and being able to just play helped with my mental side.”
Bradshaw has also taken a step forward on the defensive side of the ball, which she has admitted in the past wasn’t her strong suit.
While UW has been known to be one of the premier defensive units in the MW and has built its brand on that side of the ball, it was more of a when and not if Bradshaw would become productive defensively. But she knows she’s still not where she needs to be.
“I understand it a little bit better,” she said. “I’m still not super effective, it’s the weakest point of my game but the speed of the game has slowed down for me and helped me realize where I need to be. Still, some days are better than others."
The 5-foot-11 guard has other goals for this season, which continue to focus on her all-around game.
It also speaks volume for taking notice of what needs to be done to help the team and taking it upon herself to establish a presence in that area.
“(I hope to be) to be a rebounder on both sides of the game," she said. "We really sometimes struggle with that and that’s where I want to improve is to be someone who is relied on to go get that board or extra few on defense."
Bradshaw continues to add expectations for herself, while Mattinson and the team expect big things from her in a season that the Cowgirls have a chance to make another run at an NCAA tournament appearance.
“McKinley continues to grow and grow and get better as a player. She’ll be the first one to tell you she never understood about defense, she just knew she could get out and get after it," the third-year coach said. "She’s really becoming a better individual defender … she’s just grown leaps and bounds as just overall, a very good player.
“When we talk about expectations, she’s a person we have a lot of expectations for this year.”
And Bradshaw is more than capable of meeting those expectations.