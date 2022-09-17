LARAMIE — KC McMahon became the 13th member to reach 1,000 kills in program history when the University of Wyoming volleyball team picked up a pair of wins Thursday for the first day the UniWyo Invite.
The Cowgirls defeated Morehead State 25-16, 25-16, 25-21 after opening the day with a 25-18, 27-25, 26-24 sweep of Nicholls State.
McMahon, who became the second Cowgirl in as many years (Jackie McBride, 2021) to reach the milestone, had 1,000 exactly with her 21 total kills in the two matches. She was the only Cowgirl with double-digit kills against Nicholls State with 11. She followed with a 10-kill performance against Morehead State with six of those in the third set.
Wyoming (4-8) had a season-high .314 hitting percentage against Nicholls State with Tierney Barlow adding eight kills to go with a .389 hitting percentage. Kayla Mazzocca had seven kills with a .429 hitting clip and led with seven total blocks.
Kasia Partyka paced the match with 36 assists, and Hailey Zuroske led the back row with 15 digs with Skylar Erickson adding nine.
In the nightcap against Morehead State, the Cowgirls were led by Sarah Holcomb’s career-high 12 kills. She added five block assists and hit .364. Mazzocca had six blocks and added five kills. Zuroske tallied a match-high 16 digs and Partyka notched 40 assists.
UW hit .260 while holding MSU to just a .041 to control much of the match.
The Cowgirls lost in four sets to Idaho on Saturday to conclude the UniWyo Invite. UW won the first set, then were just short in the following three at 16-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23.
McMahon led the Cowgirls with 17 kills and Carruth added 13. Partyka, Barlow and Teresa Garza had eight kills each and Sarah Holcomb chipped in seven. Partyka had a match-high 48 assists to go with 12 digs. Carruth led UW with 13 digs.
The match was fairly even as the Cowgirls hit .285 and Idaho was at .281.