LARAMIE — KC McMahon became the 13th member to reach 1,000 kills in program history when the University of Wyoming volleyball team picked up a pair of wins Thursday for the first day the UniWyo Invite.

The Cowgirls defeated Morehead State 25-16, 25-16, 25-21 after opening the day with a 25-18, 27-25, 26-24 sweep of Nicholls State.

