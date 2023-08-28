Boise State-Wyoming-Holani

Boise State junior running back George Holani runs the ball during a game against Wyoming on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at War Memorial Stadium.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Texas Tech

Keys to the season


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus