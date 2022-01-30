LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team likes to take a one-game-at-a-time approach, but there’s no doubt the Cowboys’ next contest will have a little extra meaning.
Anytime UW and Colorado State meet on the hardwood, there are no shortage of stakes. With both teams among the best in the Mountain West this season, however, there’s a different feeling surrounding the latest installment of the Border War.
The Pokes enter Monday’s matchup alone in second place in the league at 5-1, trailing Boise State by one-and-a-half games with two still to make up. CSU, meanwhile, is just behind UW at 6-2, and would move up one spot to No. 2 with a win.
After having their largest home crowd in almost four seasons on Jan. 22 against New Mexico, a significant contingent of Cowboys fans made the trip for Friday’s win at Air Force – which was sealed by a buzzer-beater from redshirt senior guard Hunter Maldonado. UW coach Jeff Linder hopes this increase in fan engagement continues, setting the stage for a special environment Monday night at the Arena-Auditorium.
“We always say the next game is the most important game, and we know we have the sheep coming into the Dome of Doom on Monday,” Linder said. “Hopefully we’ll see an environment there that we haven’t seen in a long, long, long time ... A big shoutout to Poke Nation for showing up down here in Colorado Springs. It was almost like a home crowd.
“It was great seeing the gold in the stands. There might’ve been more gold than blue, but there better not be a lot of green at the Dome of Doom on Monday. That’s a challenge to everybody in Laramie, everybody in Cheyenne, everybody in this state.
“I’m not sure the last time that place has been sold out, but man, it would sure be nice to have 12,000 people there on Monday for what should be a hell of a college basketball game.”
Maldonado knows there will be plenty of emotion in play against CSU, with the Pokes’ recent thrilling win and the current stature of both teams adding fuel to an already heated rivalry. Harnessing this energy in a positive way will be key, as will not getting too caught up in the moment.
“It’s going to be great this year, with two powerhouses coming in,” Maldonado said. “It’s going to be a fun game, and obviously we need all our fans there to cheer us on with it being at home ... This is a pretty big game for us.
“At the end of the day, it’s a rivalry game, so it’s going to be a little bit different, but it’s still just a game. We have to go out there, execute and do what we do, because if we do what we do and stick to our habits, we’ll put ourselves in a good position.”
While Maldonado has played in the Border War for the past few years, the rest of the Cowboys’ starters – as well as Linder – have yet to experience the rivalry with fans at full capacity. That will change Monday, with massive MW implications on the line.
“With COVID, and, really, without fans, last year, we were just all trying to survive. Now, it’s on,” Linder said. “It’s time. We have no excuses, and I know they won’t have any excuses.
“They have a very good team ... and our guys should be ready to go, just like theirs. We’re looking forward to a real Border War come Monday.”
Offensive firepower
In addition to featuring two of the top teams in the conference, Monday will also have some of the MW’s premier offensive talents squaring off.
Maldonado and sophomore forward Graham Ike are the top-scoring duo in the league, averaging 38.4 points per game, with CSU’s inside-out tandem of David Roddy and Isaiah Stevens close behind them at 34.5 points per contest. All four players rank among the MW’s top 10 individual scorers.
The Rams and UW rank No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in scoring offense.
Rams on recent roll
While UW’s success this season has inspired optimism, the rivalry has been all Rams as of late.
CSU has won five of the past six meetings, with the Cowboys’ last victory coming during the first round of the 2020 conference tournament. UW hasn’t defeated its rival in the regular season since Feb. 9, 2019, in Laramie.
By the numbers
UW and Colorado State are fairly similar from a metrics standpoint.
CSU is 19th in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency and fifth in effective field goal percentage, while UW is 26th and 23rd, respectively, in the two categories. The Pokes have a slight edge at No. 113 in adjusted defensive efficiency, but the Rams aren’t far behind at No. 135. Both teams rank among the top 10 in the country in 2-point shooting.
CSU has the advantage in KenPom’s ratings at No. 46, compared to Wyoming at No. 54, but the Cowboys are five spots higher at No. 34 in NET ranking.