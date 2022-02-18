Each week, University of Wyoming beat writer Josh Criswell will offer his take on the current status of each Mountain West basketball team. Here are this week’s power rankings:
1. Boise State (Last week: 2)
After losing a heartbreaker to Colorado State on Sunday, the Broncos bounced back in convincing fashion with an 85-59 win over Air Force on Wednesday. Despite being down two key players, Boise State tied its season-high for points in league play, taking a half-game lead in the MW standings in the process. At No. 30, the Broncos have the highest KenPom rating in the conference.
2. Wyoming (Last week: 1)
Boise State’s setback against CSU opened the door for the Cowboys to build a one-game lead in the MW title hunt, but they weren’t able to capitalize. After escaping an upset against New Mexico in Laramie last month, Wyoming wasn’t so fortunate Tuesday night at The Pit. UW was outscored by 16 over the final 15½ minutes of a 75-66 loss, snapping a six-game winning streak and putting a damper on the program’s first Top 25 appearance since 2015.
3. Colorado State (Last week: 3)
The Rams have been on a roll ever since dropping back-to-back games to UNLV and Wyoming late last month, winning their past four contests, with a pair of close victories over top MW contenders San Diego State and Boise State. CSU was up to 26th in NET ranking, the best in the conference, and 1½ games out of first place entering Thursday’s game against New Mexico. Due to a late tipoff, this matchup is not factored into the latest power rankings.
4. San Diego State (Last week: 4)
Recent losses by UW and Boise State have created a much more manageable path to a conference title for the Aztecs, who have won four straight after falling by one at CSU on Feb. 4. Senior guard Matt Bradley has been on a tear for San Diego State as of late, averaging 23.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals over the past five games. If he can keep up this pace on the offensive end, it’s going to be tough to beat an SDSU team that ranks second in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency.
5. UNLV (Last week: 7)
Inconsistency has plagued the Rebels for much of the 2021-22 season, but they’ve started to get it together in recent weeks. UNLV has won four of its past six games, a stretch that includes a double-digit win over CSU and a near upset at Boise State. Barring an undefeated finish to the regular season, the Rebels won’t have a shot at an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament – and that might even be a stretch. However, led by MW leading scorer Bryce Hamilton, they have the tools to make a run at the conference tournament.
6. Fresno State (Last week: 6)
The Bulldogs were on the fringe of the conference title race just a couple weeks ago, but three straight losses appear to have dropped them out of contention. It’s worth noting that each of these losses came against teams in the top five in the standings, and two were decided by one possession. Nonetheless, Fresno State is now 0-4 against the league’s top four contenders, with its best conference wins coming against teams hovering around .500.
7. Utah State (Last week: 5)
The Aggies nearly took down Wyoming in Laramie on Feb. 3, coming up short by two points in overtime. It’s been a downhill slide since then, though, with losses to Nevada and SDSU by a combined 32 points. Despite sitting at 15-12 on the season and 6-8 in MW play, Utah State is still in the top 60 of KenPom’s rankings due to a handful of narrow losses and strong showings against competitive teams.
8. New Mexico (Last week: 9)
After losing five MW games by eight points or less, the Lobos delivered down the stretch to stun No. 22 Wyoming on Tuesday night. Jaelen House put on an offensive clinic during the win, pouring in 34 points, including 17 in the final eight minutes. UNM carried a three-game winning streak into Thursday’s game against CSU.
9. Nevada (Last week: 8)
The Wolf Pack have gained some momentum after snapping a six-game losing streak, picking up a double-digit road win at Utah State and taking care of business at home against San Jose State. The trio of Desmond Cambridge Jr., Grant Sherfield and Will Baker averaged 60.5 points in these two games. Nevada and SJSU’s rematch late Thursday night is not reflected in these rankings.
10. Air Force (Last week: 9)
The Falcons’ surprisingly solid start is now a distant memory, with six consecutive losses dropping them to 10-14 on the season and 3-10 in conference play. After losing to Wyoming on a buzzer beater on Jan. 28, Air Force’s last five losses have been by double digits.
11. San Jose State (Last week: 11)
SJSU still hadn’t won a conference game entering Thursday’s matchup with Nevada. At No. 288, the Spartans are the only MW team outside the top 250 in NET ranking.