While it didn’t end the way the University of Wyoming intended, it’s difficult to look back on the Cowboys’ 2021-22 season through anything other than a positive lens.
A team that was overlooked by seemingly everyone outside its locker room captivated the hearts of its home state, earning the respect of the college basketball community in the process. So, when the Pokes bowed out of the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday night with a 66-58 First Four loss to Indiana, UW coach Jeff Linder’s postgame message was one about perspective and the future – not what had slipped away moments earlier in Dayton, Ohio.
“In the locker room afterward, the first thing I told them was how excited I was,” Linder said. “Even though we were obviously disappointed we lost, I’m really excited for these guys to feel what the NCAA Tournament feels like.”
Understandably so.
Cowboys basketball had become synonymous with despair and disappointment prior to Linder’s arrival in March 2021, posting a 17-48 record in the two years leading up to his hiring.
Linder’s first season had its ups and downs, with UW suffering a pair of four-game losing streaks in Mountain West play. However, the Pokes also provided reason for optimism with a five-game turnaround, despite playing an abbreviated schedule and maneuvering through COVID-related obstacles.
Despite this progress, outside expectations were rather modest last offseason.
The Cowboys were picked to finish tied for eighth in the league’s preseason poll, with many predicting a drop-off following the transfer of MW freshman of the year Marcus Williams. What the doubters didn’t anticipate was the resolve of this team, and the genius of its head coach.
Williams’ departure proved to be addition by subtraction, with the Pokes going from 301st to 67th in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency. They improved their offensive metrics, as well, with a system built around the strengths of senior guard Hunter Maldonado and sophomore forward Graham Ike.
Maldonado and Ike spent several weeks as the nation’s top scoring duo, averaging a combined 38 points, 15.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game for the season. Yet while both ranked among the top 40 nationally in usage rate, unselfishness became a staple of this team. Wide-open rotation threes were commonplace, evidenced by UW tying the NCAA record with 28 3-pointers in a win over Hastings College, and senior guard Drake Jeffries knocking down 94 triples – the third-highest single-season total in school history.
Even with four losses in six games from mid-February to early March, the Cowboys’ performance marked a series of feats that hadn’t been accomplished since the 1980s. Among these included their highest winning percentage (73.5%) and ranking (No. 22) since Fennis Dembo led them into the top five of the Associated Press poll during the 1987-88 season.
As impressive as any on-court achievement was, though, it can be argued that the interest generated in the program is equally valuable in terms of where it is headed.
A handful of prominent national college basketball figures heaped praise on the Pokes amid a 10-1 start to conference play, a stretch that turned the Arena-Auditorium back into the “Dome of Doom” following a years-long run in which the Dome of Darkness would’ve been a more fitting moniker.
After having fewer than 3,300 fans in the seats for their first three home games, the Cowboys found themselves playing in an increasingly fervent environment. On four occasions in a span of a month, they posted higher single-game attendance numbers than they had at any point since the 2015-16 season. Even with inclement weather closing highways throughout the state, they still had more than 6,000 brave their way to Laramie for the regular-season finale.
This offseason undoubtedly has a different feeling than the last, both in terms of fan interest and program expectations. There is also a sense of uncertainty, with Maldonado and fellow senior Hunter Thompson having yet to make a decision on whether they’ll return for one more season. Jeffries announced Thursday afternoon on Twitter that he is starting his professional career.
As with any mid-major team, the transfer portal could have a negative impact on the Pokes. Wyoming football fans felt this pain just months ago, as 10 players that started in 2021 departed for new opportunities within weeks of a Potato Bowl victory.
However, it’s worth noting that the cohesion of UW’s basketball program appeared light years beyond that of its football counterpart – something that becomes apparent when Linder or his players are pressed to speak about one another. So while there might be some roster turnover, a mass exodus like the one experienced on the gridiron seems highly unlikely.
The first order of business this offseason, though, must start at the top.
There is no doubt Linder will be approached about higher-profile jobs in the near future – as he should, after leading a team that won 17 combined games in the two years before his arrival to a 25-win season. It could be costly to compete with Power Six teams in this respect, and there are obvious limitations to how high Wyoming can go in terms of a contract offer. However, the cost of losing him would be even greater.
Coaches and administrators frequently speak of how it takes a different type of student-athlete to play at Wyoming. In some cases, this is used as an excuse for shortcomings in recruiting or player retainment, but there is truth to it – and the same sentiment rings true for coaches.
For many young coaches on the rise, Laramie would be a stepping stone to bigger things. But while Linder may someday receive an opportunity he can’t refuse, the Cowboys do have an advantage when it comes to keeping him around.
Growing up in Colorado during the height of the UW basketball program, at a time when five-figure crowds at the Double-A were a regular occurrence, Linder knows what Wyoming can be. He’s spoken on multiple occasions about this being the factor that led him to Laramie.
Could Linder stick around for decades, pass up perceived greener pastures and turn a mid-major into a national power like Mark Few did at Gonzaga?
That might be a tall task, but it would be foolish not to break out all the stops to keep this special run going as long as possible.
Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.