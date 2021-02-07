LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming scratched and clawed its way out of an early 18-point hole after being unable to hit water from inside a boat. The Cowboys trailed by 10 at halftime, and looked to be on the verge of getting blown out on more than one occasion.
Despite the challenges thrown its way, UW didn’t flinch. They may be young, but these Pokes usually don’t run away from a challenge. Saturday afternoon was no exception.
The Cowboys took several punches on the chin from archrival Colorado State in the second and final Border War matchup of the regular season. On the broad shoulders of freshman center Graham Ike, UW managed to cut what was once a massive deficit down to a single point with just a few minutes to play.
But as UW coach Jeff Linder likes to say, it’s a make or miss game. And the Cowboys just couldn’t make the shots they needed to get over the hump.
Colorado State took down UW 68-59, the second such heartbreaker in as many games for UW (10-9 overall,4-8 Mountain West), which lost a gut-wrenching 74-72 matchup two days earlier on a last second buzzer-beater. It’s the fourth consecutive loss for the Cowboys, who now get back on the road on short rest to take on a strong Utah State team next week.
“The thing I told them is, they have to stick together. This is the easy part right now to kind of pull apart or listen to outside noises,” Linder said. “This is where you understand you have to go through some of these to end up becoming a winning program and developing a winning culture.”
Ike, making his first career start, scored nine consecutive points for the Cowboys late in the second half to cut the Rams’ lead down to three points on three separate occasions and eventually down to a lone point.
UW was 0-for-3 from the field in the final 4 minutes, 12 seconds of regulation when the score was within a single possession, however, and seemingly good looks refused to find the bottom of the basket when it mattered most.
“I know guys are super, super tired of losing, especially these close ones where we work. And we work and then you know, just things don’t go our way,” said junior guard Drake Jeffries, who finished tied for the team-lead with 13 points. “I think we’re doing the right things. I think every single day we have to come back in and work. So, it’s been tough to see things not go our way in the end.”
Things couldn’t have started much worse for the Cowboys, who didn’t make their first shot from the field until more 3 minutes into the game. A scoreless drought of nearly 6 minutes followed, leading to a 26-8 deficit with less than 9 minutes remaining in the half. Another 18-point hole developed just a few minutes later.
As bad as things were, however, the Cowboys finished the half strong on a 12-4 run to make it a manageable 10-point deficit at halftime. Despite shooting just 36% from the field, surrendering 55.2% shooting and getting outrebounded 20-12, UW found itself well within striking distance.
UW forced six CSU turnovers over a 5-minute span early in the second half, creeping ever closer and eventually to within four points following a dazzling, spinning layup in traffic from Williams with 12:43 left in regulation.
That’s when things got loud at Arena-Auditorium.
Players and coaches began gesturing to the crowd to clap and scream during a timeout, and the Cowboy faithful in attendance more than obliged. It was the start of a roller coaster finish to a rivalry that always seems to save its most intense dramatics for the end of games.
Ike proceeded on a single-handed tear, scoring all nine of UW’s points over a nearly four-minute span, getting the Cowboys within one score on four different occasions, including a jumper that made it a 60-59 CSU lead with 2 minutes, 27 seconds to play.
Two games against the Rams were the first Ike had played in front of fans, as the first four games of his college career against Nevada and San Diego State featured nearly empty seats due to COVID-19 protocols.
To say he enjoyed hearing things get loud for the first time would be an understatement.
“It was electrifying,” said Ike, who finished with 13 points and a team-high nine rebounds. “The fans brought great energy that helped us throughout the game, and we just tried to give them energy back, you know, just feed off of each other. And it was just amazing to have the fans come out and watch us play.”
Following CSU free throws, freshman Marcus Williams missed a 3-pointer to tie and a short-range shot that would have made a sizeable dent in the three-point hole. The air was taken out of UW’s sails completely when, trailing by five with 32 seconds to play, redshirt junior forward Hunter Thompson turned the ball over on a bad pass under the basket.
Williams was suffering through a stomach ailment during the game, Linder said.
The Cowboys shot 38.9% from the field in the game and made just 6 of 26 3-point tries.
“We got a little stagnant,” an emotional Jeffries said. “Sometimes we settled for (bad 3-pointers) tonight when things got tough. Overall, I feel like in the end, we could have gotten a little bit of better shots.”
It’s hard to take silver linings after losing two games in dramatic fashion in the Border War. But Linder took solace in a few factors: first, his team played far better defense in the second half than it did in the first 20 minutes, allowing just 43.8% shooting from the field. And, perhaps more importantly, the Cowboys never quit.
The mounting losses are frustrating, without question. Competing hard night in and night out with only seven or eight available bodies for practice and games takes its toll, too. But there are little victories being found around every corner the closer Linder looks.
It’s taken three years for coach Niko Medved to build Colorado State up to where it currently stands toward the top of the MW standings. Linder believes that, if his players stay the course, they’ll be at the top of that mountain shortly, too.
“I don’t think anybody thought coming in this year, we were going to win the league. But our job is to build the habits that are going to allow us to put ourselves in a position in the near future to do that,” Linder said. “We’re not that far off. But allow us to have time to where we can build the habits through playing five-on-five and practice, the competing every day when you have 14, 15, 16 players. And we’ll see what happens.”
COLORADO ST. 68, WYOMING 59
Colorado State: Moore 3-7 2-2 9, Stevens 4-12 5-6 14, Moors 2-3 0-0 4, Roddy 5-7 5-6 15, Thistlewood 2-4 0-3 4, Tonje 4-5 1-2 10, Byrd 1-4 2-2 4, Thomas 2-3 4-4 8, Rivera 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-45 19-25 68
Wyoming: Williams 4-12 0-1 8, Marble II 2-5 1-2 6, Maldonado 3-8 3-4 9, Ike 6-11 1-3 13, DuSell 2-8 0-0 5, Jeffries 3-7 4-4 13, Thompson 1-3 0-0 3, Oden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-54 11-16 59
Halftime: CSU 39-29. 3-pointers: CSU 3-17 (Tonje 1-2, Moore 1-3, Stevens 1-4, Moors 0-1, Roddy 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Thistlewood 0-2, Byrd 0-3); UW 6-26 (Jeffries 3-7, Thompson 1-2, Marble II 1-4, DuSell 1-7, Maldonado 0-2, Williams 0-4). Rebounds: CSU 39 (Roddy 11); UW 25 (Ike 9). Assists: CSU 7 (Byrd 2); UW 9 (Williams 4). Turnovers: CSU 17 (Stevens 4); UW 13 (Ike 4). Blocks: CSU 0; UW 0. Steals: CSU 8 (Moore 2, Tonje 2); UW 7 (Marble II 3). Total fouls: CSU 16; UW 19. Fouled out: UW 1 (Williams).