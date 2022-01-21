LARAMIE – Each week, University of Wyoming beat writer Josh Criswell will offer his take on the current status of each Mountain West basketball team. Here are this week’s power rankings:
1. San Diego State (Last week: 1)
San Diego State hasn’t played since Jan. 8 due to COVID issues, but the Aztecs were nothing short of dominant their last time out – steamrolling then-undefeated Colorado State 79-49. They’re 33rd in KenPom’s rankings, the highest in the MW, and rank sixth in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency. SDSU is slated to return to action Saturday night at home against Boise State.
2. Wyoming (Last week: 4)
The Cowboys started MW play by having their first four games postponed, but they finally opened their league slate last Saturday and picked up right where they left off after an 11-2 start. Wyoming has since picked up road wins at Utah State and Nevada, as well as a 15-point home win over San Jose State with two starters out. A 5-1 record in true road games has helped UW climb to No. 27 in NET ranking, the best in the conference.
3. Colorado State (Last week: 2)
At 14-1, Colorado State has a solid résumé and would be in the NCAA Tournament comfortably if the season ended today. The Rams are 19th in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency, with David Roddy, as expected, establishing himself as a top contender for MW player of the year. However, they’ve also had several struggles already in conference play, getting blown out by San Diego State, and having close calls at home against MW bottom-dwellers Air Force and New Mexico.
4. Boise State (Last week: 3)
Once again, there isn’t much separating the No. 2 through No. 4 spots, with all three teams having made a strong NCAA Tournament case so far. The Broncos were 15th in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency and riding a 10-game winning streak heading into Thursday’s game at Utah State, which ended after press time. Boise State did get scares from Air Force and New Mexico in the past week, however, which drops them just below the Rams and Cowboys.
5. Fresno State (Last week: 6)
Fresno State had a rough start to MW play, losing its conference opener at Boise State, before having three straight games postponed. The Bulldogs have been on a roll since returning to the court, however, winning three games in a span of eight days.
6. Utah State (Last week: 5)
Utah State was 10-8 on the season with a 1-4 mark in MW play entering Thursday, but these records don’t tell the full story of how the Aggies have played this season – evidenced by the fact that they still rank in the top-75 in NET and KenPom’s rankings. Their last three losses prior to Thursday had come by single-digits against UW, CSU and Fresno State teams that are a combined 37-9 this season.
7. UNLV (Last week: 7)
With both of their losses coming against teams in the top-half of the league, as well as 30 and 25-point wins over New Mexico and SJSU, the Rebels should feel good about where they are with roughly six weeks left in the regular season. They ranked fourth in the MW in rebounding and sixth in scoring offense and defense entering Thursday’s game at Air Force.
8. Air Force (Last week: 9)
While Air Force isn’t going to compete for the MW crown, the Falcons have exceeded expectations so far this season. In addition to beating Utah State in their conference opener, they’ve flirted with upsets against CSU and Boise State.
9. Nevada (Last week: 8)
The Wolf Pack have one of the top players in the conference in Grant Sherfield, but it hasn’t translated to the success they would’ve liked so far. Nevada is 8-7 overall and 2-2 in league play, with its only MW wins coming by single digits against Air Force and New Mexico. With Fresno State and CSU coming up on the schedule in the next week, things aren’t going to get easier for the Wolf Pack.
10. New Mexico (Last week: 10)
The Lobos have been competitive in four of their first five MW games, all of which have been against teams in the top-135 in NET ranking. Nonetheless, New Mexico is 0-5 in league play after going 7-6 during its nonconference slate.
11. San Jose State (Last week: 11)
It’s been an ugly start to MW play for the Spartans, who have lost their first four conference games by an average of 24 points. The closest San Jose State has gotten to victory is a 15-point loss to a UW team that was playing without two starters Wednesday night.