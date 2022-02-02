LARAMIE – Each week, University of Wyoming beat writer Josh Criswell will offer his take on the current status of each Mountain West basketball team. Here are this week’s power rankings:
1. Boise State (Last week: 1)
With an undefeated conference record, a 14-game winning streak and victories over the second- and third-place teams in the league, Boise State sits comfortably atop the MW power rankings for the second week in a row. The Broncos – who are No. 30, according to KenPom and No. 31 in NET ranking, the best in the conference – are knocking on the door of the AP Top 25. They should crack the poll next week if they’re able to win at Wyoming on Thursday.
2. Wyoming (Last week: 4)
The Cowboys rebounded from their first MW loss of the season with a pair of dramatic victories over Air Force and Colorado State, during which senior guard Hunter Maldonado averaged 33 points per game. Wyoming is 51st in KenPom’s ratings, its highest ranking since the 2014-15 season, and is currently among the top 30 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, effective field goal percentage and 2-point shooting. If the Pokes are able to pull off a win over the Broncos this week, they’ll find themselves firmly on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.
3. San Diego State (Last week: 2)
After getting routed by 18 points at Utah State last week, the Aztecs took out their frustration on New Mexico Monday night. San Diego State rolled past the Lobos in a convincing 72-47 win, shooting 44.8% from the field and 45% from deep. If SDSU is able to keep up this offensive production to match its defensive intensity, the Aztecs could be a problem come March.
4. Colorado State (Last week: 3)
Colorado State started out 16-1 and looking like an NCAA Tournament lock, but the Rams will need to turn things around fast following back-to-back losses in a span of four days. It’s difficult to take many negatives away from an overtime road loss featuring 16 lead changes against a dangerous UW team, but losing by 14 points at home to UNLV is a different story.
5. Utah State (Last week: 6)
Fortune appears to be bouncing back in Utah State’s favor after a series of close losses resulted in a 1-5 start to MW play. The Aggies started last week with a double-digit win over SDSU, and closed it with a 76-49 drubbing of Nevada. An at-large bid to the Big Dance doesn’t seem realistic at this point, but their depth, experience and offensive firepower should make them a contender at the conference tournament. Even at 12-9 overall heading into Tuesday, Utah State is the third-highest ranked team in the MW and No. 43 nationally, according to KenPom.
6. Fresno State (Last week: 5)
The Bulldogs have an advantage over Utah State in both their head-to-head matchup and the conference standings, but they don’t have a marquee MW win on their résumé yet. That could change soon, however, with games next week against NCAA Tournament hopefuls Wyoming and Colorado State.
7. UNLV (Last week: 9)
With the top of the MW being as strong as it’s been in recent memory, it’s going to be an improbable path for any lower seed to make a run to the conference tournament title game, or even the semifinals. If anyone in the bottom five of these power rankings is capable, though, it appears to be UNLV. The Rebels’ 88-74 win at CSU last Friday is one of the more impressive victories in the conference this season, and senior guard Bryce Hamilton is a legitimate player of the year candidate midway through league play.
Due to a late tipoff, these rankings do not reflect Tuesday night’s game between UNLV and Nevada.
8. Nevada (Last week: 7)
After seeming to take a positive turn with a close win over Fresno State, Nevada came crashing back down last week. The Wolf Pack were competitive in an 11-point loss to CSU, before getting walloped by Utah State 78-49 over the weekend. They’ve struggled immensely shooting and defending 3-pointers, ranking outside the top 275 nationally in both categories, something that has played a part in four double-digit MW defeats.
9. Air Force (Last week: 8)
Air Force missed out on a chance for a statement win last Saturday, as a Hunter Maldonado buzzer-beater lifted UW to a 63-61 victory, but it was still an impressive showing for the Falcons. They’ve given top MW teams scares all year, playing Boise State and CSU to within single-digits on the road as well. They’ve also already doubled last year’s win total of five with four weeks left in the regular season.
10. New Mexico (Last week: 10)
The Lobos’ run of close calls with conference contenders screeched to a halt Monday night in San Diego, as they fell to SDSU 72-47 in a game that wasn’t close after the opening minutes. Prior to that, New Mexico’s last four losses had been by an average of 5.25 points, all against teams in the top five of the MW standings as of Tuesday.
11. San Jose State (Last week: 11)
The Spartans’ last Division I win heading into Tuesday came Dec. 17, making them the obvious choice to round out this week’s rankings. After losing by 16 to New Mexico last week, San Jose State is running out of realistic chances to pick up a conference win this season.