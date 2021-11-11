LARAMIE – The opening minutes of the University of Wyoming’s season opener against Detroit Mercy foreshadowed what would unfold Wednesday night at the Arena-Auditorium.
Sophomore forward Graham Ike drained a turnaround jumper 13 seconds into the contest, and proceeded to find senior guard Hunter Maldonado the Cowboys' next time up the floor for an easy layup. Seconds later, Maldonado drove into the paint, forced the defense to collapse and dished an assist to an open Jeremiah Oden for a dunk.
The score was only 6-0 at that point, but the blowout was already in motion. Four different Pokes scored in double figures, while four had at least five rebounds, as Wyoming cruised to a 85-47 victory.
“It's very exciting,” Maldonado said. “As you saw tonight, we can give it to anyone, and anyone can make a play. It opens the floor really well, so I'm excited. Obviously the season is just starting, but I'm really happy that today is our first game and we've already got it going.”
UW jumped out to a 15-3 advantage, and stretched its first-half lead to as much as 22 with an 11-0 run just before the break. The Cowboys didn’t let up in the second half, outscoring the Titans 45-26 in the final 20 minutes, and taking a 40-point lead amid a 23-10 run down the stretch.
Ike was a problem for the Detroit Mercy frontcourt all night long, finishing with 22 points, five rebounds and two assists. He had only six points on 3-of-8 shooting in the first half, but made seven of his final nine attempts for 16 points after the break.
“The first shot went in, then there were a couple of in-and-outs, so I wasn't really too worried,” Ike said. “I understood they would fall in the second half, so I just had to put trust in the guys to keep hitting shots. I just have to keep playing hard, whether they're going in or not.”
Maldonado added 19 points, six boards and nine assists, while Oden had 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Senior guard Drake Jeffries hit his first four shots of the game, all 3-point attempts in the first half, and was the Cowboys’ fourth double-digit scorer with 12 points.
The top scoring offense in the Mountain West last year showcased its offensive prowess, shooting 55% from the field. The Cowboys struggled defensively last season – ranking 301st in the country in defensive efficiency, according to the KenPom ratings – but didn’t have any issues in this department Wednesday.
Detroit senior guard Antoine Davis, who ranked second in the nation among qualified scorers last season with 24 points per game, was held to 16 points on 6-of-18 shooting – including 1-of-7 from deep. As a team, the Titans shot just 31% from the field and 22% from behind the 3-point line.
UW coach Jeff Linder notes that slowing down Davis was a team-wide effort, but sophomore guard Xavier DuSell led the charge.
“(Davis) can single-handedly beat you,” Linder said. “He did that a number of times to a number of teams last year ... I thought we did a tremendous job as a team, you can't guard him with just one man. But the effort (DuSell) made to sit down and guard him ... he had to earn every single shot he got.
“What you saw was just the maturity not to make mistakes. We did a really good job with our discipline and effort, and that comes with being able to really practice. Last year, we couldn't really practice, so now to be able to really practice and develop those habits, I think you saw the fruit of our labor.”
Added Maldonado when asked what impressed him most about the win: “Just the overall focus and how much everyone is locked in on the defensive end. Holding a team to 30% and 20% from the 3-point line is something that takes everybody. Everyone did their jobs.”
The Cowboys will remain at home to face Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday, before heading to the University of Washington on Nov. 18 for their first road test of the season.
WYOMING 85, DETROIT MERCY 47
Detroit Mercy: Davis 6-18 3-3 16, Akec 6-13 0-0 14, Oduro 2-5 1-2 5, McAdoo 1-8 0-0 3, Waterman 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 3-5 1-2 9, Harvey 0-3 0-0 0, Isiani 0-4 0-0 0, Shaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-58 5-7 47
Wyoming: Ike 10-17 2-3 22, Maldonado 7-12 5-5 19, Oden 6-7 1-1 14, Jeffries 4-5 0-0 12, DuSell 1-5 0-0 3, Wenzel 2-4 0-0 6, Reynolds 1-3 0-0 3, Thompson 1-3 0-0 2, Dut 1-5 0-0 2, Nelson 1-1 0-0 2, Grigsby 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 34-62 8-9 85
Halftime: UW 40, DMU 47. 3-pointers: DMU 6-27 (Akec 2-4, Johnson 2-4, McAdoo 1-5, Davis 1-7, Harvey 0-1, Waterman 0-2, Isiani 0-4); UW 9-23 (Jeffries 4-5, Wenzel 2-3, Oden 1-1, Reynolds 1-2, DuSell 1-5, Ike 0-1, Maldonado 0-2, Thompson 0-2, Dut 0-2). Rebounds: DMU 32 (Akec 13); UW 37 (Jeffries 7, Maldonado 6). Assists: DMU 5 (Davis 3); UW 16 (Maldonado 9). Turnovers: DMU 13 (Oduro 3, Johnson 3); UW 6 (Ike 4). Blocks: DMU 1 (Akec); UW 3 (Oden 2). Steals: DMU 1 (Akec); UW 3 (Ike, Maldonado, Dut). Total fouls: DMU 10; UW 11.
Attendance: 3,259.