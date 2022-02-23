LARAMIE – Late-season Border War matchups rarely have more on the line than bragging rights, but that certainly won’t be the case tonight.
The University of Wyoming is in the heart of the Mountain West title hunt this late in February for the first time since it won the conference in 2002. With a win at Colorado State, the Cowboys can solidify their championship hopes, while all but eliminating their bitter rival from the race.
UW rode a 35-point performance from senior guard Hunter Maldonado to an 84-78 overtime win over the Rams on Jan. 31 in Laramie. The rematch is set for 7 p.m. at a sold-out Moby Arena.
“Our whole deal is the next game is the most important game,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “It’s nice for us to be in the position we’re in, and the Rams to be in the position they’re in. I know both program’s coaching staffs have a lot of respect for one another, as much as we don’t want to make that common knowledge. At the same time, we know when we have to ramp it up and go against each other, there’s no love lost.
“We expect another battle (in the) Border War, and we don’t expect anything else ... It’s just two really good teams with really good players, and these are the reasons you play college basketball – to be in an environment like it was here when we played them, and to go to Moby when it’s going to be sold out.
“It’s good to have that back in this neck of the woods.”
While the Cowboys are excited to play in a high-stakes rivalry game, something they didn’t experience in recent years, they’re also not approaching tonight’s contest any differently.
UW is well aware of the danger the Rams – who were a missed last-second free throw away from beating the Pokes last month – possess, especially on the offensive end of the floor. CSU leads the conference in scoring, field goal percentage, 3-point shooting, free-throw shooting, turnover margin and assist-to-turnover ratio, and was riding a five-game winning streak prior to Saturday’s loss at UNLV.
“It’s sold out, so it’s going to be an energetic and very fun game,” Maldonado said. “Right now, we have to look at the film (from the Air Force game) and get better, and look at what we did against them last time. They’re not the same team we played last time out.
“They’re getting better themselves ... so we have to go out and get prepared to go play them. We can’t look too far ahead.”
With more than 8,000 people expected in the arena, tonight’s game is shaping up to have one of the most heated environments in the MW all season. Fortunately for the Cowboys, such a scenario isn’t anything new to them.
UW is 8-3 on the road this season, with wins at Grand Canyon and Utah State in games that had an average attendance of 7,490.5.
“It definitely helps,” Linder said. “When you go into an environment like that, you have to understand that you have to be able to control your emotions. (You have to) understand it’s going to be a 40-minute game, and there’s probably going to be 140 possessions. You just have to take one possession at a time.
“Having played at Grand Canyon, having played at Arizona, even The Pit, it’s amazing how loud that place gets, and Utah State ... being in those situations will only help us.”
Straw that stirs the drink
At 6-foot-6, 255 pounds, with the skill set to play on the perimeter or in the post, CSU junior forward David Roddy has been a handful for opponents all season long.
Roddy poured in 23 points on 9 of 15 shooting in the first meeting with the Pokes. He currently ranks among the top six in the conference in scoring and rebounding, while possessing the best shooting percentage in the league.
His less efficient showings, however, may provide a blueprint to success. Roddy has shot below 45% only four times in MW play, with his team losing three of these games.
“Hopefully you can catch him on a bad day, which he doesn’t have many bad days,” Linder said. “When he was here, with the shots he was making, he looked like an NBA guy. He creates a lot of problems. He’s kind of like a cross between Maldo and Graham (Ike), just with his strength, his size, his athleticism and his skill set.
“You can put him in a lot of different situations, a lot like we do with Maldo and Graham. You just have to force him off his spots and make him shoot contested spots.”
Shooting woes
After ranking among the top 3-point shooting teams in the MW during nonconference play, the Cowboys have cooled off considerably as of late. The Pokes are still fourth in the league in 3-point shooting, but they’ve shot just 27.6% from deep in the six games since their first meeting with CSU.
UW’s 9-of-21 shooting from long range played an important role in its win over the Rams earlier this season. Linder challenged his shooters in practice on Monday in hopes they will rise to the occasion once again.
“Those guys say they want to be pros, and I’m like, ‘Last time I checked, if your role is to be a shooter in the NBA or overseas, you’re not going to be touching the ball very many times during the course of the game,’” Linder said. “The guys that are pros and not joes, or guys that are sitting on their couch playing in the rec league or at the YMCA, they’re guys that make shots when they get the opportunity.
“My job is to put them in a position to get great shots, uncontested shots, and those are the shots we’ve gotten. For whatever reason right now they aren’t going in, but nobody is feeling sorry for them. I’m not feeling sorry for them, and if they want to be who they say they want to be, you have to find ways to knock down those shots.”
By the numbers
In addition to fighting for a regular-season title, tonight will also be a pivotal moment for each team to boost their metrics for the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee.
CSU is 39th in KenPom’s rankings, ranking among the top 20 in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency, effective field goal percentage and 2-point shooting. UW was 48th prior to Tuesday night’s games, sitting in the top 30 in adjusted offensive efficiency and effective field goal percentage, while ranking 7th in 2-point shooting. The Rams and Pokes are 31st and 38th, respectively, in NET ranking.
Barring overnight changes, tonight will be the first time UW and CSU have met with both teams in the top 50 of KenPom’s rankings, which date back to 2002.