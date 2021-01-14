...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Goshen County, Laramie Valley,
Central Laramie County and East Laramie County including
Cheyenne, Guernsey, Laramie, Pine Bluffs and Torrington.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
University of Wyoming freshman guard Xavier DuSell, right, dribbles while being defended by Boise State’s Devonaire Doutrive during the Cowboys’ 90-70 loss Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. Tyler Davis/UW
LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team has certainly made strides under first-year coach Jeff Linder. But if nothing else, a pair of games against Mountain West leader Boise State showed the Cowboys just how far they still have to go.
After cutting an 18-point deficit down to five late in the second half Monday, the Broncos used a 20-2 run to win a game that wasn’t indicative of what the final score read. On Wednesday, there were no heroic comebacks or rallies. Boise State showed why it is the cream of the crop in the conference from tip off to final buzzer.