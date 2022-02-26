LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming’s Mountain West schedule has been littered with nerve-wracking finishes, but that certainly wasn’t the case Saturday night.
UW dominated Nevada from start to finish, rolling past the Wolf Pack 74-61 at the Arena-Auditorium to sweep the season series.
Sophomore forward Graham Ike and senior guard Hunter Maldonado recovered nicely from an off-night in a loss at Colorado State on Wednesday, during which they were held to just 12 combined points. Ike had 23 points, 15 rebounds and three assists, while Maldonado finished with 22 points, nine boards and six assists.
With the win, UW momentarily moved one game back of Boise State for the Mountain West lead. The Broncos tipped off late at UNLV Saturday night.
“They were doubling me every time I touched it (at CSU),” Maldonado said. “Once the double comes, I have to make the right play, kick it out and trust my teammates will hit the open shot or make another play that sets someone else up. They tried to do that a bit tonight, but we’ve watched a bunch of film since CSU ... just seeing where the openings are and (finding) a better way to attack it.”
Added Ike: “It’s always nice to see the ball go in. We’re always trying to take our time down there and read the defense, because it’s going to either be a double or a one-on-one – usually a double. They choked a lot tonight coming off the top guy, but other than that, they played one-on-one.”
Nevada scored on a layup during the game’s opening possession, but the onslaught started immediately after that.
Sophomore guard Xavier DuSell knocked down a 3-pointer on an assist from Maldonado 10 seconds later for the first of 10 straight points for Wyoming. The Cowboys would lead the rest of the night, holding a double-digit advantage for the final 33 minutes, 45 seconds.
The Wolf Pack struggled to find a rhythm offensively early on, starting out 11 of 30 from the field, while UW had no shortage of firepower. Six Pokes scored at least three points in the first half, with Maldonado and Ike combining for 26 points to match Nevada’s point total at the break.
“It’s huge, just in a sense of the defense having to pick their poison,” Maldonado said of the performance from the Cowboys’ supporting cast. “If we’re all clicking on all cylinders, the defense is going to be wrong every single time. They just have to keep taking steps to help us out on not only the offensive end, but the defensive end, and keep being ready when their name is called.”
Wyoming built off a 16-point halftime lead with four straight points out of the break. The Wolf Pack answered with nine consecutive points of their own to regain some momentum, but six points from Ike in a span of three minutes and a 3-pointer from sophomore forward Jeremiah Oden squashed Nevada’s run and put UW comfortably ahead the rest of the way.
Oden finished with 10 points, while DuSell and senior guard Drake Jeffries added eight each.
The Pokes’ 42.9% shooting was slightly below their season average, but they made up for it on the other end of the floor. Nevada shot just 36.7% from the field and 27.3% from deep, with its top two offensive weapons, Grant Sherfield and Desmond Cambridge Jr., combining for 24 points on 10-of-31 shooting.
“We were really connected against Colorado State defensively, and we were that again tonight,” Wyoming coach Jeff Linder said. “Being able to hold a team that’s really good offensively and really hard to guard to 36.7% is what gives you a chance to win games the way we want to.”
The Cowboys will return to action Monday at home against San Diego State, as they take on an Aztecs squad that is also looking to bolster its case for the NCAA Tournament selection committee.
Regardless of the potential postseason implications on the matchup, however, Ike says the Pokes are approaching the game as they would any other.
“It’s a big game coming up, but tonight was a big game,” Ike said. “We just want to keep trying to win those days and win each game at a time. Every game is going to be a big game, just because we want to keep winning and get our record. We look forward to the next day and the next practice, preparing for those guys and trying to get a win on Monday.”
WYOMING 74, NEVADA 61
Nevada: Sherfield 5-16 0-0 12, Cambridge Jr. 5-15 12, Blackshear 4-6 2-3 11, Washington 5-6 1-2 11, Coleman 2-6 1-1 6, Foster 0-5 4-4 4, Baker 1-6 2-2 4, Hymes 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 22-60 11-14 61
Wyoming: Ike 8-15 7-10 23, Maldonado 9-16 2-3 22, Oden 3-10 2-2 10, Jeffries 3-7 2-6 0-0 8, DuSell 3-8 0-0 8, Reynolds 1-5 0-0 3, Wenzel 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 27-63 11-15 74
Halftime: UW 42, UNR 26. 3-pointers: UNR 6-22 (Cambridge Jr. 2-5, Sherfield 2-8, Blackshear 1-2, Coleman 1-4, Foster 0-3); UW 9-28 (Maldonado 2-5, Oden 2-5, Jeffries 2-6, DuSell 2-7, Reynolds 1-3, Wenzel 0-1, Thompson 0-1). Rebounds: UNR 36 (Foster 7); UW 40 (Ike 15). Assists: UNR 11 (Sherfield 5); UW 12 (Maldonado 6). Turnovers: UNR 14 (Three with 3); UW 11 (Ike 4). Blocks: UNR 0; UW 2 (Jeffries 1, Reynolds 1). Steals: UNR 6 (Cambridge Jr. 2, Foster 2); UW 7 (Jeffries 3). Team fouls: UNR 16; UW 17. Fouled out: UNR (Baker)
Attendance: 7,855