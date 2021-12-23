LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming erased a double-digit deficit in its first game at the Diamond Head Classic, but Stanford’s second-chance opportunities were too much to overcome in a 66-63 defeat Wednesday afternoon.
UW took its first lead since the opening minutes of the first half on a 3-pointer by sophomore guard Xavier DuSell with 6 minutes, 12 seconds remaining, but four offensive rebounds in the final 4 minutes helped the Cardinal escape with a victory. Two of these came with less than a minute remaining in a one-possession game, resulting in three made free throws.
Stanford out-scored UW 16-6 on second-chance points, with 14 of its 27 rebounds coming on the offensive glass.
“We knew what it was going to come down to was our ability to keep them off the offensive boards,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “We felt like we could guard them on the first shot, but where their size and physicality comes into play is on the offensive boards and second shots. I thought the first five to eight minutes of the game they kind of took it to us there, and we had to feel what is was like in terms of what the physicality was going to be. Then we dialed and did a good job of not giving up second chance baskets.
“Those last two possessions of the game it was a one-possession game ... Give them credit for making the winning plays we failed to make. Hopefully it will be a learning experience for our guys, because we can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We have a quick turnaround playing (today) against a good, experienced Northern Iowa team.”
Sophomore forward Graham Ike provided a bright spot for UW despite the loss, finishing with 25 points and 11 rebounds against one of the tallest teams in college basketball. Senior guard Hunter Maldonado added 18 points, eight assists and five rebounds, while DuSell had 13 points and five boards.
“You’re talking about one of the best offensive post players in the country,” Linder said of Ike. “He’s done that, whether it’s when we scrimmage a Pac-12 team and he has 45 points, or it’s when we play three Pac-12 teams on the schedule. That’s four opponents at a Power 5 level, and that’s what he is. He’s one of the best bigs in the country.”
Ike was particularly effective in the second half, recording 14 points and eight rebounds in 15 minutes, but foul trouble kept him off the court for a pivotal stretch. He picked up his fourth foul with 8:54 remaining and went to the bench until the 3:48 mark of the half.
“It’s one of those deals where he has to continue to learn and grow,” Linder said. “That third foul is one he can’t get, knowing that you get the fourth one, and now you’re on the bench for a crucial stretch there.”
The Pokes will look to bounce back against Northern Iowa today at 4:30 p.m. in its second game in Honolulu, Hawaii.
With teams across the country suffering COVID-related cancellations in recent days, Linder is thankful for the chance to play two more games this week, as his team prepares to open Mountain West play Jan. 1.
“Just the opportunity to play is great,” he said. “We’re fortunate that we were able to get down here, along with a lot of these other teams. I was scared some of these teams might not come considering what’s going on.
“For us to be able to get everybody here, that’s a blessing, and every opportunity you get to play is a blessing. We just have to continue to grow and get better, and just find a way to put this one behind us and get ready for Northern Iowa.”
STANFORD 66, WYOMING 63
Wyoming: Ike 11-18 3-6 25, Maldonado 7-14 4-7 18, DuSell 5-13 0-0 13, Oden 1-4 0-0 2, Jeffries 0-3 0-0 0, Thompson 1-6 0-0 3, Foster 1-2 0-0 2, Wenzel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 26-61 7-13 63
Stanford: Delaire 5-13 5-6 17, Jones 7-11 0-0 15, O’Connell 4-13 1-2 9, Ingram 1-4 3-4 5, Keefe 1-3 0-2 2, Angel 2-7 2-2 7, Silva 1-3 2-2 4, Raynaud 1-2 0-0 3, Taitz 1-4 0-2 2, Kisunas 1-1 0-0 2, Murrell 0-1 0-0 0, Beskind. Totals: 24-62 13-20 66
Halftime: SU 35, UW 30. 3-pointers: UW 4-23 (DuSell 3-9, Thompson 1-6, Oden 0-1, Wenzel 0-1, Maldonado 0-3, Jeffries 0-3); SU 5-22 (Delaire 2-7, Angel 1-2, Raynaud 1-2, Jones 1-3, Taitz 0-1, Murrell 0-1, Ingram 0-2, O’Connell 0-4). Rebounds: UW 35 (Ike 11); SU 41 (Delaire 7, Ingram 7). Assists: UW 11 (Maldonado 8); SU 11 (O’Connell 5). Turnovers: UW 7 (Ike 4); SU 8 (Delaire 3). Blocks: UW 2 (DuSell, Oden); SU 3 (Three with 1). Steals: UW 3 (Three with 1); SU 3 (Three with 1). Team fouls: UW 16; SU 16. Fouled out: SU (Keefe)
Attendance: 4,041.