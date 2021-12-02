LARAMIE – The results have varied during the University of Wyoming’s best start since 2014, but the Cowboys’ ability to find ways to win has remained constant.
Mixed in with a trio of home wins by an average of 42.3 points have been three challenging road tests at Washington, Grand Canyon and Cal State-Fullerton. In each, UW has showcased an emphasis on closing out games, with the latest instance coming Monday night at Fullerton.
Wyoming built a 17-point lead on a 3-pointer by sophomore guard Xavier DuSell with 16 minutes, 41 seconds remaining, but the Cowboys ran into a cold streak. They missed six of their next eight shots and turned the ball over three times in a span of seven minutes. The Titans, meanwhile, connected on seven of 11 attempts during this stretch to cut the lead to four.
Even during these struggles, UW coach Jeff Linder felt his team was making the right plays – it simply wasn’t translating to the scoreboard in that particular moment. The Pokes regained their rhythm down the stretch, and outscored Fullerton by 17 the rest of the way to secure a 79-66 victory.
“I thought, for the most part, we did a good job with that,” Linder said. “They had that stretch in the second half where we forced them to take tough shots, and guys that we wanted to shoot shots were shooting them. They just happened to make some tough ones. I thought we were getting the right looks on the offensive end, it was just a matter of having that stretch where the ball didn’t go in.
“Credit to my guys. That’s the third game on the road where we had a double-digit lead in the second half and we saw it dwindle away, but they never blinked an eye. They stuck together, and we found a way to finish the game.”
Linder credits his coaching staff for putting together an effective game plan for an opponent that resembled the inside presence of Washington, as well as Grand Canyon’s playmaking ability in the backcourt.
“Coach (Sundance) Wicks did a really good job (identifying) the necessary things we needed to do to slow them down,” Linder said. “We knew they were dangerous. They’re a scary team, and the big kid inside is a load.”
“We just stuck together and found a way to finish, and that’s what we talk about. You have to finish, and luckily we’ve been able to do that.”
UW will put its unbeaten start to the test tonight against Denver, with tipoff set for 7 p.m.
The Pioneers are 3-5 at the moment, but their record doesn’t tell the full story of their season. Three of their losses have been decided by two points or less, with another occurring in overtime.
Denver played Air Force to within a point on Nov. 24, before forcing an extra period against Utah Valley on Saturday.
Junior guard KJ Hunt leads the Pioneers’ offensive attack, averaging 17.5 points to go along with 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Junior guard Payton Moore has been a defensive anchor for DU, averaging 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.
After making a pitch for fans to come out to Arena-Auditorium following the Pokes’ win over GCU, Linder was pleased by the turnout last Friday against Hastings College.
Despite playing an NAIA opponent on the day after Thanksgiving, UW had a season-high 3,291 fans in attendance. By comparison, the football attendance the next day at War Memorial Stadium was 38.5% below the season average.
Linder hopes to continue to see a strong presence from the home crowd again tonight, as well as Saturday afternoon against McNeese.
“They’re good players, they do things the right way, they have a good spirit to them, and they represent the University of Wyoming and the state of Wyoming,” Linder said. “Hopefully we can get a good turnout, because there’s two big games. Denver is playing better. They took Utah Valley to overtime, so it’s a quick turnaround, and we have to be ready to go. That energy the crowd brings is definitely something we need.”
Double-trouble
A key part of the Cowboys’ 6-0 start has been the play of senior guard Hunter Maldonado and sophomore forward Graham Ike. So far, none of their opponents have had an answer for containing either.
Maldonado is averaging a team-high 19.4 points and six assists, as well as 6.8 rebounds per game. Ike ranks second on the team with 18.8 points per game, while leading the Pokes with an average of eight rebounds. Both are shooting over 53% on the season, with neither being held to single-digit scoring figures in a game this year.
A prime example of the danger the duo presents was displayed at Fullerton. Ike racked up 17 points in the first half, before Maldonado led the way with 15 after the break. The pair combined for 38 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal in the win.
“They did a good job of fronting (Ike), and then when he did catch it, they were doubling,” Linder said. “It was one of those deals where we knew that was coming, so then we had to figure out, ‘OK, we’re going to fade them into the double and try to pick them apart in the rotation.’ ... Instead of trying to fight that the entire second half, we decided if they want to take away the right side of the floor with Graham, then we’ll just play on the left side of the floor with Maldo.
“Maldo did a really good job of taking what the defense gave him. The beauty of having two guys like that is it forces teams to decide what they’re going to do. Are you going to guard him one-on-one, or are you going to have to double him? We’re able to create a lot of paint touches and put teams in rotations, and that’s why we’re so efficient offensively. It’s those two guys’ ability to put a lot of pressure on the defense in a lot of different ways.”
Close to full strength
The Cowboys have enjoyed a healthy start to the season, but they’re still waiting on one vital piece to get back to full strength.
Junior guard Kenny Foster, who has been recovering from a high-ankle sprain, made his season debut last Friday against Hastings College. He put up two points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes during that game, but sat out at Fullerton on Monday.
Linder hinted that Foster is getting closer to being fully healthy, stating that “even though he could play, he’s not quite ready yet.”
Rare company
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Cowboys were one of just 18 undefeated teams remaining in Division I college basketball. Border War rival Colorado State joins Wyoming on this list, as does Arizona – which the Pokes will face on Dec. 8.