The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team will make up two games that were postponed earlier in the season due to COVID-19 issues within the opposing programs, the Mountain West announced in a news release Tuesday.
The Cowboys (12-9 overall, 6-8 Mountain West) will play one game each against Utah State and UNLV on March 4 and March 6, respectively. UW was previously scheduled to play two games against Utah State on Feb. 10 and Feb. 12 and two against UNLV Dec. 20 and Dec. 22, 2020.
The bout with the Aggies will take place in Logan, Utah at 7:30 p.m. while the matchup against the Rebels will be played at Arena-Auditorium with a 9 p.m. tip.
“It's great for us because I mean, the more games that our guys can play, the better off that we're going to be in the long run,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “So, we welcome those games.”
The Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championship will begin March 10 at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas. No spectators will be permitted this season due to the pandemic.