LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team will get the chance to escape the cold this week, as the Cowboys close out their nonconference slate at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii.
UW is set to open the tournament at 3 p.m. today against Stanford, before facing either Liberty or Northern Iowa on Thursday. BYU, South Florida, Vanderbilt and Hawaii make up the other side of the bracket, with the championship game and three other contests taking place Saturday.
Linder says his team will use the opportunity to tune up before Mountain West play begins Jan. 1, but they also plan to hit the beach and take in local sights, such as the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.
“Those are the experiences you remember in college basketball,” Linder said. “Those are the things college basketball provides, the ability to go to places you normally wouldn’t be able to go to. For us to be able to go down there and spend seven days in 80-degree weather ... there are a lot of worse things you could be doing this time of year.”
The event comes at a time when COVID-related cancellations have started to pop up across the country. UW’s Border War rival, Colorado State, was recently forced to cancel games against Tulsa and Alabama for such issues.
Due to Hawaii’s strict travel requirements, Linder is hopeful it will be smooth sailing for the Pokes once they get to the island.
“Right now, it kind of feels a little like March of 2020, where you see how COVID is popping up and you have some of these teams starting to cancel games and whatnot,” Linder said. “Hopefully that won’t be the case with any of the teams in the Diamond Head, and hopefully we can get everyone there and have a good three or four days in Hawaii.”
Wyoming’s first opponent at the tournament will provide a significant challenge inside. Stanford is averaging 12.5 offensive rebounds per game, with six players listed at 6-foot-9 or taller.
The Cardinal have plenty of experience, with seven upperclassmen. However, arguably their top contributor has been true freshman forward Harrison Ingram.
The McDonald’s All-American and consensus five-star recruit leads the team with 12.8 points and 6.9 boards per game.
“They’re probably one of the tallest teams in the country,” Linder said. “I think KenPom has them as the third-tallest team. They do a good job of utilizing that size on the offensive glass, and they’re one of the better offensive rebounding teams in the country. Coach (Jerod) Haase has them playing really hard. It’s just one of those deals where you have to move them around a little bit and get them in some different actions.”
Although it’s still early in the season, the Diamond Head Classic will give Wyoming an opportunity to boost its NCAA Tournament resume, in addition to preparing for a tough conference slate. The Cowboys started the week at No. 19 in the NET rankings, with five of the eight teams in the field ranking in the top 130.
“That’s why you play in it,” Linder said. “For us to play Mountain West-caliber opponents, it’s definitely going to prepare you. Top to bottom, the Mountain West is probably as good as it’s been the last few years ... It’s a really good field, and hopefully it will get us ready for Mountain West play.”