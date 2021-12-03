LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team found itself facing its first halftime deficit of the season Thursday night at Arena-Auditorium, putting an undefeated start into question.
The Cowboys laid those doubts to rest with an overpowering second-half performance.
Sophomore forward Graham Ike racked up career-highs of 35 points and 14 rebounds, as UW rolled past Denver 77-64 to improve to 7-0 on the season.
“He's done that every game,” UW coach Jeff Linder said of Ike. “He's a special player, which I've told you guys from day one. (He's able) to just put so much pressure on the defense, and not just in terms of scoring.
“He scores 35, but he draws 13 fouls ... If you go look at (KenPom's) advanced stats, he's probably top-two in the country in usage rate and possessions used, and he's probably top-three in the country in terms of fouls drawn.”
Added Ike: “Just attack, that's what's going through my mind. If there's no double, there's not really a read to make, so I just attack – whether that's middle or baseline.”
Thursday’s win marked the Cowboys’ best start since 2014, when they also began the season 7-0.
“It just shows how much work we put in this summer, as well as in the offseason,” senior guard Hunter Maldonado said. “To be able to continue to show you guys how hard we've been working and continue to grow as a team is big.”
Wyoming started to pull away late in the first half, building a 10-point lead amid a 14-5 run. The Cowboys didn't hit a field goal for the 5:10 of the half, however, and DU capitalized. The Pioneers closed the period on a 10-1 run to take a 41-38 lead into the break.
The Cowboys dominated the first half inside, winning the points in the paint battle 20-10, but Denver compensated by shooting 56% from the field and 7 of 12 from behind the 3-point line. The Pioneers cooled off after halftime, though, and the Pokes took control.
Wyoming opened the second half on an 8-0 run, with Ike putting his team up for good on a layup with 18:19 remaining.
“It's hard to win in college basketball,” Linder said. “Sometimes when you start winning games like we are and you're 6-0, you might have a little false sense of reality of where you're at. It was a good learning lesson from them, knowing it doesn't matter. In college basketball nowadays, anybody can beat anybody.”
Maldonado scored in double figures for the sixth consecutive game, pouring in 15 points to go along with three assists, two rebounds and a steal. Sophomore forward Jeremiah Oden came up just shy of a double-double, finishing with nine points and nine rebounds, while recording three blocks and two steals on the defensive end.
“(Oden) has done that against Grand Canyon, Washington and Cal State Fullerton's bigs,” Linder said. “Those guys were a load, so for JO, every game for him is a learning experience. He just continues to grow. Tonight he goes 1 for 6 (shooting), but he's a guy that's in the gym all the time, and as time goes on he's going to become a really good shooter.”
The Cowboys’ defense played a key part in their ability to pull away down the stretch. Denver shot just 31% in the second half, missing all eight of its 3-point attempts. UW out-gained the Pioneers 39-28 on the boards, while turning 11 DU turnovers into 13 points.
“The second half there was a challenge to minimize their 3-point attempts, and they didn't make a three in the second half,” Linder said. “If you take away those 15 points (on 3-pointers) in the first half, it's a different game.”
Wyoming will close out its two-game homestand Saturday against McNeese. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
WYOMING 77, DENVER 64
Denver: Henn 6-13 5-6 19, Johnson 4-10 1-1 11, Hunt 2-13 4-4 8, Tainamo 4-7 0-0 8, Smith 3-5 1-2 7, Porter 3-4 0-0 9, Gatlin 1-2 0-0 2, Bickham 0-0 0-0 0, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Lopez Sanvicente 0-0 0-1 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-54 11-14 64
Wyoming: Ike 11-17 13-17 35, Maldonado 5-11 5-6 15, Jeffries 3-6 0-0 9, Oden 3-9 2-2 9, DuSell 0-6 0-0 0, Thompson 2-2 0-0 5, Wenzel 1-4 0-0 2, Dut 0-0 2-2 2, Foster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-55 22-27 77
Halftime: DU 41, UW 38. 3-pointers: DU 7-20 (Porter 3-3, Johnson 2-4, Henn 2-6, Smith 0-1, Gatlin 0-1, Tainamo 0-2, Hunt 0-3); UW 5-21 (Jeffries 3-6, Thompson 1-1, Oden 1-6, Maldonado 0-1, Wenzel 0-1, DuSell 0-6). Rebounds: DU 28 (Hunt 7); UW 39 (Ike 14). Assists: DU 12 (Smith 5); UW 7 (DuSell 4). Turnovers: DU 11 (Hunt 3, Smith 3); UW 8 (Ike 3). Blocks: DU 1 (Tainamo); UW 4 (Oden 3). Steals: DU 4 (Hunt 2, Tainamo 2); UW 5 (Oden 2). Team fouls: DU 23; UW 17 Fouled out: DU (Henn)
Attendance: 4,030