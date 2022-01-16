LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team had its Mountain West opener delayed by three weeks, but the wait proved worth it Saturday night in Logan, Utah.
UW edged out Utah State for a 71-69 victory, with a layup by sophomore forward Graham Ike with three seconds remaining being the difference.
Ike – who finished with 23 points and eight rebounds – caught the ball in a high-post isolation, got a step on his defender with a move to his left side and finished for the game-winning score. Utah State junior guard Rylan Jones had a running 3-point attempt bounce off the rim as time expired, giving the Cowboys a 1-0 start to their conference slate and dropping the Aggies to 1-3 in MW play.
“You put the ball in the guys hands who goes and makes plays,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “Right there, I felt like (Hunter Maldonado) was probably a little gassed, and Graham is as good of an offensive player as there is in the country.
“Sometimes you can overcoach and try to be tricky in those situations. We just got the ball to Graham, and we knew we had a shooter in that opposite corner, (so) they weren’t going to help. Graham just did what he did and went and made a play.”
While Ike hit the go-ahead shot in the final seconds, it was senior guard Hunter Maldonado who put the Cowboys in position to win the game.
Maldonado scored 12 straight points for UW between the 9:04 and 4:12 marks of the second half, as the Pokes stretched a three-point lead to seven. He also took a charge during this span, and found sophomore forward Jeremiah Oden for a go-ahead layup in the final minute.
Maldonado finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
“What can you say, that’s what he’s done,” Linder said. “He was gassed. He practiced Friday, and that was it, so he hasn’t had much in terms of conditioning. It just shows you his toughness … For him and Graham, you have to pick your poison.
“Those guys are so good at getting their spots. We’ve seen every different coverage imaginable, and those guys have just done a great job of making the right play.”
Wyoming built an early double-digit lead, with lockdown defense being a large factor. The Cowboys jumped ahead 18-8 midway through the first half, as Utah State started out 4 of 15 from the field and 0 of 9 from behind the 3-point line.
The Aggies began to find their groove over the last 10 minutes of the half, hitting 8 of their next 16 shots, including 4 of 7 from long range. Utah State took its first lead of the game on a 3-pointer from Rylan Jones a minute before halftime, but UW senior guard Hunter Maldonado knocked down a pair of free throws to tie it up at 31 heading into the break.
Given that this was many of his players’ first-time in a true Mountain West road environment, after limited crowds due to COVID last season, Linder was proud of the way his team didn’t lose its composure down the stretch.
“Our guys didn’t know what it really felt like on the road in the Mountain West when you’re in a hostile environment, and how you can’t lose your composure and can’t lose your mind,” Linder said. “I thought the first half we kind of did that, so at halftime I told the guys, ‘We have no chance if we’re worrying about the wrong things.’ I thought in the second half we did a really good job of getting on the floor first and making the winning plays.”
The Cowboys will return to action Monday at Nevada.
WYOMING 71, UTAH STATE 69
Wyoming: Jeffries 4-7 2-2 14, Maldonado 7-10 6-7 21, Oden 4-9 2-3 11, Ike 8-14 7-9 23, DuSell 1-3 0-0 2, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Dut 0-1 0-0 0, Wenzel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 24-46 17-21 71
Utah State: Jones 7-14 1-1 19, Bairstow 5-13 5-6 15, Ashworth 0-3 0-0 0, Bean 7-18 3-4 19, Horvath 2-9 0-2 4, Shulga 4-6 2-2 10, Zapala 0-0 0-0 0, Dorius 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 26-64 11-15 69
Halftime: 31-31. 3-pointers: UW 6-16 (Jeffries 4-7, Maldonado 1-2, Oden 1-4, DuSell 0-1, Dut 0-1, Wenzel 0-1); USU 6-26 (Jones 4-10, Bean 2-5, Ashworth 0-2, Horvath 0-4, Bairstow 0-5). Rebounds: UW 31 (Maldonado 8, Ike 8); USU 32 (Bean 13). Assists: UW 12 (Maldonado 6); USU 12 (Bean 3). Turnovers: UW 14 (Ike 6); USU 8 (Three with 2). Blocks: UW 3 (Oden 2); USU 2 (Dorius 2). Steals: UW 3 (Three with 1); USU 9 (Jones 3). Team fouls: UW 17; USU 17. Fouled out: none
Attendance: 8,109