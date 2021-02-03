LARAMIE – It sometimes takes a good, old fashioned whopping to get a point across. University of Wyoming coach Jeff Linder is sincerely hoping that’s the case with his young Cowboys.
UW (10-7, 4-6) lost a pair of games against powerhouse San Diego State by an average of 28.5 points. The games were well out of hand in the early stages of each first half, with the Aztecs deploying consistently great defense all while maintaining hot shooting from the field.
Following Sunday’s loss, Linder mentioned, as he has on a few occasions, that it isn’t good enough for his team to just “try.” It takes more than effort to win, he said, and he’s still trying to get his team to fully buy-in on the product he’s selling.
Linder will also tell you that his style isn’t for everyone; he pushes his players to be the best versions of the themselves, even if it isn’t flattering for egos. He thinks the right pieces are there in the locker room, but he still needs to see that effort every day in practice.
Did the message finally get through following two dominant defeats at the hands of San Diego State? He thinks it’s getting there. But it’s not something that will happen overnight.
And with a highly-anticipated matchup with Colorado State on the horizon, seeing those improvements is becoming more and more important.
“That’s a work in progress. … It’s not like we can just go out and just grind on them. And then lo and behold, you know, a guy gets hurt,” Linder said. “It’s one of those deals where we have to learn through the games, and we watched the film and pointed out a thing or two. And hopefully, they’ll see that and the guys will make the adjustments that need to make. But as of right now, I mean, not to say that we’re piecing it together, but it’s pretty close to that.”
Being young in college basketball usually isn’t a good thing unless, you’re one of the blue bloods consistently getting top-rated recruits. The Cowboys learned that lesson the hard way down in San Diego against a veteran Aztec team. While UW’s offense wasn’t bad by any stretch, there were moments when players such as freshman guard Marcus Williams were sped up beyond comfort.
That led to turnovers and easy offense on the other end for San Diego State, which shot 55.4% and 60.7% in the first and second games, respectively. There are times when, quite frankly, play calling goes by the wayside and players need to understand how to feel out the game rather than focusing on Xs and Os. That is something that takes time.
“That’s our job as a coaching staff to try to minimize confusion and try to put them in the best positions possible, and really try to teach them how to play,” Linder said. “That’s the hardest thing to do. It’s easy to run plays, but to teach guys how to play, I think that’s the hard thing to do.”
Despite the losses and the fact that the team isn’t going to get significantly older overnight, Linder said the team remains optimistic and is far from downtrodden.
The right guys for the job are in the program, Linder said. There’s a reason he focused on recruiting high-character players. The rebuild isn’t going to happen immediately. What’s important is that players are committed for the long haul.
“Our guys are in good spirits. They don’t want to get beat by 30,” the coach said. “But as long as they learn from it, that’s just part of the process. And so the guys continue to show up. They want to be here. They want to work. And really that’s all you can ask for right now.”