LARAMIE – As the University of Wyoming attempts to rebound from its first setback of the season, the Cowboys will have their work cut out for them.
UW, which is coming off a 94-65 loss at Arizona on Wednesday night, will look to right the ship tonight against a Utah Valley team that’s seeking to avenge a rare defeat of its own. The Wolverines upset No. 12-ranked Brigham Young last week, before having a seven-game winning streak snapped by Southern Utah on Wednesday.
UW coach Jeff Linder is confident the Pokes (8-1), who were 8-0 with a 23.3-point average win margin heading into Arizona, can get back on track. He also knows its pivotal to quickly refocus for a dangerous Utah Valley (7-2) squad.
“(Arizona) forced us to play the way we played,” Linder said. “Leading up to this we’d played well enough to be 8-0, but Arizona had something to do with it. We know we have a good opponent coming in here (tonight), and they’ll get our full attention.
“It’s one of those games where you just have to say, ‘Hey, it happens, let’s move on.’ You can’t lose two games because you lost this one. Utah Valley will have our full attention, and rightfully so. Hopefully we’ll be ready to go.”
The Cowboys will need to start stronger than they did Wednesday. With Arizona’s top-ranked scoring offense knocking down seven 3-pointers in the first half, UW found itself in a 31-point hole at the break.
This marked a stark contrast from the Pokes 8-0 start, during which they had just one halftime deficit.
“We knew we had to withstand the early onslaught,” Linder said. “We knew it was coming. The thing about our guys is they aren’t going to sneak up on anybody. When you’re 8-0 and the respect the Arizona coaching staff has for our program, we knew they were going to be ready to go.”
Perhaps no Cowboy faced a greater challenge against the Wildcats than sophomore forward Graham Ike.
Ike has grown accustomed to double teams, with his 20.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game commanding the attention of opponents. With four players on its roster over 6-foot-9, though, Arizona presented a unique test.
Even amid constant pressure, Ike still finished with 17 points in 32 minutes. However, he was held to 42.9% shooting – more than 13% below his season average – and had a season-low four rebounds.
Utah Valley’s Fardaws Aimaq, who is listed at 6-foot-11, 245 pounds and is averaging a double-double with 20.4 points and 14.2 rebounds per game, should provide another sizable challenge for Ike. Regardless, Linder isn’t worried about his promising post player.
“What you saw is the respect they have (for Ike),” Linder said of Arizona. “They double-teamed him every time he touched it, and he’s seen that all year ... I thought he handled it well. It’s a learning experience for Graham.”
UW was outmatched in a variety of categories Wednesday, including points off turnovers (19-7), second-chance points (20-7), bench points (23-2), points in the paint (52-26), fast-break points (16-3) and rebounding (42-27).
A large portion of these struggles, though, can be attributed to playing an Arizona team that led the country in NET ranking as of Friday afternoon. Even with their loss, the Cowboys still sit at No. 22 in the rankings – the best in the Mountain West.
After looking back at what went wrong in the desert, they’ll attempt to start another winning streak tonight at the Arena-Auditorium. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.
“It’s not just the players, it’s the coaches,” Linder said. “We’re all going to learn from it and we’ll get better.”