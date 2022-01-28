LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming missed out on a chance to seize the Mountain West lead Tuesday night, but the Cowboys remain in the thick of the conference title race as they attempt to bounce back today at Air Force.
UW suffered its first MW defeat of the season in a three-point loss at Boise State earlier this week, dropping to third place as a result. Despite this setback, though, the Pokes’ outlook remains bright heading into the midway point of league play.
Two losses in a span of a week for previous MW leader San Diego State has opened up the conference championship hunt. Wyoming is only one-and-a-half games behind Boise State, which will come to Laramie on Feb. 3, and one back of Colorado State, which has two meetings with the Cowboys remaining.
With such a small margin keeping UW from maintaining its undefeated MW record, the loss to the Broncos was understandably disappointing. However, Cowboys coach Jeff Linder says his team can’t dwell on the past as they attempt to get back on track against the Falcons.
“They pretty much made one more play than we did, and sometimes that’s what happens,” Linder said of the loss to Boise State. “It’s unfortunate, but we can’t sit there and feel sorry for ourselves. Now, we have to turn around and play an NBA schedule where you have to turn around and play Air Force right away. The focus needs to be on Air Force now.”
Similar to their football program, preparing for the Falcons’ basketball team is different than it is for any other MW opponent.
Air Force plays at the fifth-slowest pace in the country, utilizing an offense that focuses on cuts, screens and constant motion. On the other end of the floor, they employ a hybrid defense that combines zone and man-to-man elements.
The Falcons are led by senior guard A.J. Walker, who is averaging 15.6 points per game, while shooting 48.7% from the field and 40.2% from deep. Freshman guards Ethan Taylor and Jake Heidbreder have also made an impact, combining to average 18.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
“Coach (Joe) Scott does a really good job,” Linder said. “They run that system; they run the Princeton (offense) (and play) matchup zone. Some of the teams they’ve played and some of the first-year coaches in the league, sometimes the first time you have to go up against that and go to the Springs to play, it can surprise you.
“They have some young guys that are playing well, and you have A.J., who is one of the better guards in the league that’s been around forever. It’s one of those games where you’re going to have to scrap everything you’ve worked on all year. It’s like playing them in football; they’re very unique, and they require your full attention.”
After a three-week COVID pause, the Cowboys played their first five MW games in an 11-day span. This pace won’t slow down much, but they hope a couple days off before Air Force and two home games next week will allow them to fine-tune some areas on the practice court.
“By this time of year – especially once you get to February – guys would rather play games than practice, but we haven’t really had an opportunity to practice,” Linder said. “Coming off the COVID deal and having all these games, we haven’t really had a practice, besides the one right before Utah State, where we could focus on us.
“We know who we are, our guys know their roles, and they know what we need to do. We’re not going to reinvent the wheel with anything in practice, but we have to do a good job of trying to keep them fresh and understanding what the game plan is.”
Exceeding expectations
While the Falcons aren’t in the MW title hunt, they’ve wildly exceeded expectations so far this season.
Air Force was picked to finish 11th in the league’s preseason poll, receiving 42.5% fewer points than second-to-last San Jose State. The Falcons are currently tied for seventh, with only one-and-a-half games separating them from fourth place Fresno State.
Home sweet home
Today will serve as a homecoming of sorts for five Colorado natives on Wyoming’s roster.
Leading scorers Graham Ike and Hunter Maldonado – who rank first and eighth in the conference in points per game, respectively – hail from Aurora and Colorado Springs. Junior guard Kenny Foster is also from Aurora, with sophomore forward John Grigsby and freshman guard Ben Bowen coming to Laramie from Louisville and Highlands Ranch.
By the numbers
UW has a sizable advantage over Air Force from a metrics standpoint, sitting at 34th in NET ranking and 57th according to KenPom, compared to 218th and 231st for the Falcons. The Cowboys are also fifth in the nation in 2-point shooting and 16th in effective field goal percentage.
Regardless of its shortcomings, however, Air Force has a couple strong points from an analytics perspective. The Falcons are 58th in effective field goal percentage and 35th in 3-point shooting, and they emphasize what they do best – ranking ninth in the country with 42.1% of their points coming off 3-pointers.