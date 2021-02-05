LARAMIE – It wouldn’t be a Border War if there wasn’t a weird ending.
Late scoring droughts of nearly 4 minutes and 3 minutes each nearly doomed the University of Wyoming late against archrival Colorado State, as CSU’s Adam Thistlewood hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with just over a minute to play that appeared to seal the deal in the Rams’ favor.
Not to be outdone, UW freshman point guard Marcus Williams tied the game 72-72 with a deep 3-pointer of his own with 12 seconds to play. CSU’s John Tonje played the role of heartbreaker, however, taking the ball fullcourt and finishing with a game-winning layup to give the Rams a 74-72 win and break the Cowboys’ hearts in the 234th meeting of the two teams and first matchup between the teams in the 2020-21 season.
The Cowboys trailed by as many as seven points early in the first half but turned their fortunes around due in part to the sharpshooting of freshman guard Xavier DuSell. DuSell hit four 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes and shouldered the scoring load early for a team that wasn’t particularly precise in opening portion of the game.
UW finished the half strong, however, forcing seven turnovers over the final 13 minutes of the period. The Pokes ended the half on an 11-3 run, capped off by a 3-pointer from freshman guard Marcus Williams, to give themselves a 38-32 lead heading into the locker room.
Williams picked up right where he left off in the second, scoring five quick points to extend UW’s lead up to nine. His steal and subsequent emphatic, one-handed dunk less than 6 minutes into the period got the fans at Arena-Auditorium on its feet.
Sloppy play and turnovers allowed the Rams back into the game, however, leading to a 56-all tie midway through the half. David Roddy free throws put the Rams up a point following a nearly 4-minute Cowboy scoring drought. That was followed by another drought of three minutes.
Four consecutive points from sophomore guard Kwane Marble II tied the game up, but Thistlewood momentarily broke the hearts of all brown and gold-clad fans in attendance with a go-ahead 3-pointer with just over 1 minute to play.
Trailing by five, redshirt junior Hunter Maldonado finished off a three-point play at the rim with a free throw. Maldonado stole the ensuing inbound pass and, after a plethora of missed UW layups, the Cowboys got the ball back. Junior guard Drake Jeffries received a clean look for a go-ahead 3-pointer but came up short.
Williams then played the part of hero, tying the game with a deep 3-pointer with 12 seconds to play. The Rams ran the ball up court, and Tonje laid it in with six seconds to play to put CSU ahead. Marble’s subsequent 3-pointer at the buzzer rimmed out, and the Rams escaped with a win.
The teams will play again Saturday at 4 p.m.
COLORADO ST. 74, WYOMING 72
Colorado State: Moore 3-6 3-4 11, Stevens 3-8 0-0 6, Moors 4-5 2-2 10, Roddy 6-12 3-4 15, Thistlewood 3-6 0-0 8, Tonje 4-5 6-6 16, Byrd 2-2 0-0 4, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Rivera 2-3 0-0 4. Totals: 27-49 14-16 74
Wyoming: Williams 6-12 1-2 17, Marble II 3-9 4-4 10, Thompson 1-3 1-2 4, Maldonado 5-11 4-6 14, DuSell 6-12 0-0 17, Jeffries 1-7 0-0 2, Oden 0-1 0-0 0, Ike 4-6 0-1 8. Totals: 26-61 10-15 72
Halftime: UW 38, CSU 32. 3-pointers: CSU 6-16 (Tonje 2-3, Moore 2-4, Thistlewood 2-4, Stevens 0-1, Roddy 0-1, Rivera 0-1, Thomas 0-2); UW 10-36 (DuSell 5-10, Williams 4-9, Thompson 1-3, Oden 0-1, Maldonado 0-4, Marble II 0-4, Jeffries 0-5). Rebounds: CSU 33 (Roddy 8); UW 27 (Marble II 6, Maldonado 6). Assists: CSU 10 (Moore 4); UW 16 (Williams 6). Turnovers: CSU 18 (Stevens 5, Moors 5); UW 13 (Williams 4). Blocks: CSU 2 (Roddy, Thistlewood); UW 1 (Ike). Steals: CSU 3 (Three with 1); UW 5 (Marble II 2). Total fouls: CSU 19; UW 17. Fouled out: CSU (Stevens).