LARAMIE – History has a funny way of repeating itself. But University of Wyoming coach Jeff Linder did his best to ensure that wouldn’t be the case Thursday afternoon.
The No. 8 seed Cowboys faced top-seeded San Diego State in the Mountain West Tournament quarterfinal. In two regular-season matchups with the Aztecs, UW had its doors blown off, losing by a combined 27 points at Viejas Arena.
A day after scoring a tournament-record 111 points against San Jose State, Linder knew that, in the long run, his team wouldn’t be able to play an up-tempo, back-and-forth game against the Aztecs. They had already tried that, and it had failed disastrously.
Still, there’s a reason Wyoming was the highest-scoring team in the Mountain West: more often than not, it worked.
When it came time to set up the game plan for the Aztecs, players were shocked: it was time to slow things down. Cut the game in half. Use up clock. Make San Diego State play at UW’s pace, even if it wasn’t the pace the Cowboys normally used.
For almost all 40 minutes of Thursday’s game, the plan worked to perfection. But a young Cowboys team filled with eight newcomers once again learned that, as far as it has come since beginning practice over the summer, it still has a ways to go.
The Cowboys and Aztecs exchanged blows in an unexpected classic at the Thomas and Mack Center Thursday. San Diego State, a heavy favorite, looked out of sorts all afternoon as the Cowboys did their best to neutralize Mountain West Player of the Year Matt Mitchell.
UW took an unlikely lead with less than 2 minutes to play on a rare 3-pointer from redshirt junior Hunter Maldonado, the heart and soul of the Cowboys program. Trailing by a point just seconds later, UW sophomore Kenny Foster missed a free throw that would have tied the game at 65, and freshmen guards Xavier DuSell and Marcus Williams went a combined 0 for 4 from the field over the final minute of the game.
Up three, the Aztecs fouled Williams, who made his first free throw and proceeded to knock down the second, though he was trying to miss it and give the Pokes a chance at another possession. A last-second 3-point heave at the buzzer from Williams came up short, and Wyoming’s chance at history game up agonizingly short in a 69-66 loss.
DuSell scored a career-high 21 points in the loss, including 14 in the first half. The Cowboys end the season 14-11 overall in Linder’s first campaign at the helm.
“Last night, I wrote down a word that probably none of (the players) had ever seen before: peripety. Peripety means to have a sudden change,” Linder said. “That’s what we needed going into this game, a sudden change … The guys probably thought I was a little bit crazy.
“We knew, and I knew, that we couldn’t play in a high-possession game with them.”
In two regular-season matchups, San Diego State attempted a whopping 121 total field goals and made 11 3-pointers in each game. Wyoming changed the pace this time, holding the Aztecs (21-4) to just 51 shot attempts and seven 3-point makes. Mitchell was never able to get into a groove, and for the better part of the game, it looked like UW might pull off the colossal upset.
“I was a little just thrown off about it. Nobody was expecting it really, obviously. I mean, (SDSU) sure as heck didn’t,” DuSell said. “But we just stuck to it. We know we have one of the smartest coaches in the world. So whatever he says, we just stick to it.”
The game was tied 19 different times and was close throughout, but the Cowboys broke through and surged ahead for the first time on a Williams 3-pointer with 7 minutes, 47 seconds to play. After a bit of jostling, freshman center Graham Ike gave the Cowboys a 61-60 lead on a pair of free throws with just under 4 minutes to play.
SDSU’s Terrell Gomez, who scored a team-high 20 points, swished a 3-pointer almost immediately afterward, which was followed by Maldonado’s clutch make. Following a deep miss from DuSell and a pair of misses from Williams, Mitchell hit a pair of free throws to increase SDSU’s lead to three.
Williams was fouled on the subsequent possession, as the Aztecs didn’t want to give UW a chance to tie the game with 7 seconds remaining with a 3-pointer. Williams calmly sunk his first free throw, but showed visible frustration when his second shot went in. Linder told reporters after the game that the plan was for Williams to miss, and that the Cowboys had a play drawn up for the ensuing rebound and possession.
Mitchell then made two more free throws to seal the game.
It was a brutal loss for the Cowboys, but it was one filled with optimism. Thursday proved that the future is bright, and while it isn’t here quite yet, it isn’t too far around the corner.
“That game was a great barometer of where we’re at as a program,” Linder said. “There’s hope. Guys like Maldo and (Hunter) Thompson, who have been through some tough times, see there’s hope. They see that there’s light at the end of the tunnel.
“We have a long ways to go, but at least we’re trending in the right direction.”