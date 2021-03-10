LARAMIE – If you’re expecting a “rah-rah” speech before the Mountain West Tournament from either University of Wyoming coach Jeff Linder of any of the four players on last year’s Cowboys squad that made an unlikely run to the semifinals, you’re going to be looking for a while.
A year ago, then-freshmen Kwane Marble II and Kenny Foster and then-redshirt sophomores Hunter Thompson and Hunter Maldonado led a seven-win UW team to upset victories over Colorado State and Nevada before falling in the semifinals to eventual champion Utah State.
It was an unlikely run for a Cowboys squad not expected to make a ton of noise in Las Vegas, and it has served as somewhat of a springboard for the 2020-21 team’s strides toward relevancy.
But there will be no “Win one for the Gipper” speeches from Linder, Maldonado and Co. in 2021 as the eighth-seeded Cowboys take on ninth-seeded San Jose State this afternoon and try to make waves again at the Thomas and Mack Center.
The program is hoping to be past the point of inspirational pep talks and luck.
“You’re not a good team if you’re having to give a speech before the conference tournament,” Linder, UW’s first-year coach, said. “You prepare yourself on June 3, when we come back to work out. You win that day, and then you win June 4, and then by the time March 3 or March 4 comes, now you have a lot of days stacked up, and then you have the right habits to where hopefully, now you’re not the eight seed, and now you’re going in with … a little bit better chance to go and win it.”
As opposed to a year ago when UW entered the conference tournament having lost six of their last eight games, UW feels like it’s in a good spot at the moment, having won three of four, including the regular-season finale against UNLV in dominant fashion. With its win over the Runnin’ Rebels, UW (13-10 overall, 7-9 Mountain West) ensured itself of its first winning record since 2017-18.
UW will play a San Jose State squad it was scheduled to play Feb. 25 and Feb. 27; that series was ultimately canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Spartans’ program. San Jose State (5-15, 3-13) is led by guard Richard Washington, who averages 19.6 points per game.
“I feel like this is a great confidence boost for us going into the tournament,” freshman center Graham Ike said after the team’s 80-69 win over the Runnin’ Rebels. “This win right here, we just have to keep compounding on the last one, and the last one. We just have to keep winning the day, keep winning the possessions, keep winning the reps.”
Ike, fresh off a 17-point, six-rebound performance against UNLV, has been a difference maker since becoming a mainstay in the Cowboys’ lineup. Ike missed the first portion of the season recovering from a knee injury sustained in high school and didn’t make his debut until Jan. 22. In ten games, Ike has finished in double-figure scoring five times and is averaging 9.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest.
More importantly, Ike has changed the way the Cowboys look and feel on the court. He is a big body up the middle that alters the way opposing offenses can attack, and his nifty footwork in the post has made him an emerging offensive weapon. He is a consistent presence around the basket that UW does not otherwise have.
If the Cowboys are going to make noise at the Thomas and Mack Center for the second-straight year, Ike will likely play a big part.
“Graham’s a different breed. We definitely missed him in the first half of the season. I mean, he’s 6-foot-9, 235 pounds. Just an absolute beat out there,” junior guard Drake Jeffries said. “The kid’s something special, and I think within these next few years he’s going to be even more special, and I can’t wait to see what he can do.”
Marcus Williams named Mountain West Freshman of the Year
UW guard Marcus Williams has been named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year by both the local media and conference’s coaches. He is the fourth UW player to earn freshman of the year honors.
The Dickinson, Texas, native has been a force for the Cowboys since stepping on campus, including 20 points in his first college game. Williams, who leads UW in scoring at 14.9 points per game, has scored in double-figures 19 times and has finished with at least 20 points on five occasions. Williams was also selected to the All-Mountain West third team by both the media and coaches.
Williams initially signed to play at Northern Colorado, where UW coach Jeff Linder formerly coached, and followed the Cowboys’ first-year head coach to Laramie.
“Him, myself, all of us (are) probably all a little bit surprised how quickly he came on,” Linder said. “Even though he’s tailed off a little bit of late, the difference between him and every freshman in our league, and there’s some good freshmen, but they’re not at the top of the scouting report like Marcus Williams is.
“The expectations have gone up. And whether it’s right or wrong, sometimes he probably doesn’t like it, but I hold him to a standard that ... is going to allow him to be an MVP-type candidate one day, and not just the freshman of the year on a team that finished in eighth place.”
Joining Williams in postseason honors is redshirt junior guard Hunter Maldonado, who was an All-Mountain West honorable mention selection by the media and coaches. Maldonado, who earned third team honors from the media and honorable mention from coaches a season ago, is second on the team in scoring (12.3 points per game) and leads the team in rebounds an assists per game at 6.8 and 4.6 per game, respectively.
