LARAMIE – After beating four teams with a top-60 NET ranking in a span of eight days, the University of Wyoming appears set for a bit of a break tonight at last-place San Jose State.
As the Cowboys prepare to face a Spartans squad that has yet to win a Mountain West game, however, they aren’t looking past their next opponent.
SJSU has lost its 11 MW games by an average of 18.4 points. UW coach Jeff Linder partly attributes these struggles to injury woes. The Spartans have been competitive in recent contests with San Diego State and Utah State, and last month had UW tied in Laramie with less than 13 minutes remaining.
“The biggest thing is our guys knowing San Jose State is really dangerous,” Linder said. “Coach (Tim) Miles, I know it’s been hard on him in terms of the number of bodies. They don’t have very many bodies. Their game against Utah State, Trey Anderson went out with a concussion, and they had two guys on the bench and seven total players. The same goes with the Boise game the other night, (when) Shon Robinson and Trey Smith don’t play.
“They’ve had a lot of injuries. It’s one of those deals when you’re in year one, and he’s done a good job. If you look at the San Diego State game the other night, that’s a seven-point game with 2 minutes left. The game at Utah State was a two or three-point game at halftime, and our game was a one-possession game in the second half. They have the talent and the ability to shoot it, so you have to be locked in and focused.”
At 20-3 overall and No. 27 in NET ranking, the Pokes are currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament by all major bracketologists. With UW inching closer to its third trip to the Big Dance this century, though, the Cowboys are keeping a day-to-day focus.
“We have to continue to stay locked in,” sophomore forward Graham Ike said. “Keep making winning plays, and just keep playing for each other. That’s really what it is. We have to stay together during this time and not worry about all the outside noise.”
Added senior guard Hunter Maldonado on the team’s mentality: “Just coming in every day ready to work, and being the best you can and getting better. At the end of the day, it goes back to this is what we worked for all summer, and this is what you work for every single day of the season. You have to go out there and continue to get better.”
Tonight’s matchup, which is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m., marks the start of a two-game road stretch for the Pokes. They’ll face New Mexico on Tuesday, before returning home to play Air Force on Feb. 19.
Defensive improvement
While several factors have played into UW achieving its first 20-win season in four years, one of the driving forces has been improvement on the defensive side of the ball.
After finishing last season ranked 301st in adjusted defensive efficiency, the Cowboys were up to 92nd in the category as of Friday. They also rank eighth in 3-point defense and 52nd in opponent’s effective field goal percentage.
The biggest difference from last year has been the Cowboys’ ability to practice fully and play 5-on-5 every day, Linder said.
“That wasn’t the case when you had COVID, and you had one of the five youngest teams in the country last year,” he said. “When you can’t practice or do anything, it makes it hard to build the habits to be a good defensive team.”
The Pokes’ most notable defensive test today will be limiting the production of Omari Moore, a versatile junior guard who is listed at 6-foot-6 and has started all three seasons with the Spartans. He’s the only SJSU player averaging double-digit scoring figures with 13.1 points per game, and ranks seventh in the MW with 4.7 assists per contest.
Injury update
UW fans got a scare during Tuesday’s win over Utah State, as Maldonado – who became the first Cowboy ever to be named the Oscar Robertson national player of the week earlier in the day – limped off the court after tweaking his ankle at the start of the game.
Fortunately for the Pokes, Maldonado was able to return, finishing 23 points, five assists and two rebounds in the 78-76 overtime victory. Linder confirmed Friday that the MW player of the year candidate will be available against SJSU.
“He’s used to battling through injuries, and he’ll be good to go on Saturday,” Linder said.
As for junior guard Kenny Foster, who has appeared in three minutes of one conference game, Linder says the team will continue to take a “week-to-week” approach. The current plan is to seek a medical redshirt for Foster, but the Pokes also haven’t ruled out the possibility of him returning to the court at some point this season.
By the numbers
UW has a lopsided advantage over SJSU in seemingly every major metric.
The Cowboys have the highest NET ranking in the MW, and at 35th, have their best KenPom rating since the 2012-13 season. The Spartans are last in the conference and outside the top 280 in both rankings.
UW is 21st in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency, while SJSU is 318th in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Spartans also rank 294th in 2-point defense, which doesn’t bode well for success against a UW team that operates the bulk of its offense out of the post.