LARAMIE – The next era of University of Wyoming basketball has finally arrived.
Behind their ball movement and offensive efficiency, the Cowboys trounced Mississippi Valley State 97-61 Saturday afternoon at Arena-Auditorium.
It was the first time the Pokes have been able to even play five-on-five in a while.
“We haven’t gone up and down five-on-five for at least a month, month-and-a-half, just because of the cases and the (amount of) bodies we have,” first-year UW coach Jeff Linder said. “I was actually surprised of how well we came out and started the game.”
UW opened the contest by going on a 14-2 run over the first 2 minutes, 38 seconds. Four Cowboys had three or more points at that point, and nine of those 14 points came from made 3-pointers.
It was an early glimpse of what Linder hopes to accomplish at the helm of the program.
“We’ve been working really hard on all of our spacing and getting to the right spots at the right time,” said junior Drake Jeffries, whose 15 shot attempts all came from behind the arc. “It’s been nice getting open looks and getting a lot of open 3s up … I’m loving it, I can’t complain at all.”
Freshman Marcus Williams put the Cowboys up by 21 after finishing at the rim with 7:23 to play in the first half, and the their lead only continued to increase from that point on.
UW shot 55% from the field and 47% from the 3-point line in the first half.
Redshirt junior Hunter Thompson was a problem for the Delta Devils the entire contest, continuously popping out of the high-post and hitting 3-pointers at the top of the arc. The 6-foot-10 forward shot 5 for 7 from the 3-point line.
Early in the second half, Thompson made three consecutive buckets – two of them were from deep and the third shot would have also been a 3-pointer, but his foot was on the line.
“I felt really good, my stroke felt good,” said Thompson, who finished with a game-high 25 points. “I’ve been getting up some extra shots and I came into (Saturday’s) game feeling really confident with my shot.”
The Cowboys kept a steady lead for the remainder of the contest, and freshman Jeremiah Oden threw down a dunk on MVSU’s Treylan Smith to put an exclamation point on the rout.
UW finished with 24 assists and 10 turnovers. It shot 52% from the field and 37% from behind the arc. Williams had 20 points, eight assists, and four rebounds. He is the first freshman in the Mountain West era of Cowboys basketball to score 20 points in a season opener.
Jeffries added 19, and paced the Cowboys with eight rebounds. Hunter Maldonado had 10 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.
The Devils shot 36% for the contest.
It was a fresh scene for seven of the nine players who saw the court for the Cowboys. Thompson and Maldonado are the only players that played in Saturday’s game who have played in Arena-Auditorium before.
“I was super excited to put Wyoming on my chest and play for the state, it’s one of the best feelings I’ve ever had, honestly.” Jeffries said. “It’s taken me a long time to get to the Division I level, and I’ve finally made it, and I’m glad about where I’m at.”
UW won’t have long to sit on its victory. Texas Southern visits Laramie Monday for the second of the Cowboys’ three-game home stint to open the season. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
They’ll just look to continue to execute the new brand of Cowboys basketball.
“Overall, we did a good job of executing the game plan, our freshman didn’t have a lot of those freshman type of mistakes,” Linder said. “I knew what I was going to get from (Maldonado) and Thompson, but I thought those (freshmen) did a good job of executing the game plan.
“The beauty of right now in college basketball is the quick turnaround and we’ve got to be able to go out on Monday against a very talented Texas Southern team.”
WYOMING 97, MISS. VALLEY ST. 61
Mississippi Valley State: Perry 2-8 1-2 7, Cunningham 10-21 0-1 24, Hunter 3-13 0-2 6, Collins 5-13 1-1 13, Walden 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 3-6 0-0 7, 7, Gordon 2-7 0-0 4, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Fanord 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-68 2-6 61
Wyoming: Jeffries 6-15 1-1 19, Williams 8-12 3-5 20, Thompson 9-13 2-2 25, Maldonado 3-8 4-4 10, Oden 2-5 1-1 5, Drew 1-3 2-2 5, Nelson 4-5 1-2 9, Dusell 2-6 0-0 4, Grigsby 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 35-67 14-17 97
Halftime: UW 57, MSVU 26. 3-pointers: MSVU 9-29 (Cunningham 4-9, Perry 2-4, Collins 2-5, Smith 1-3, Gordon 0-3, Hunter 0-5); UW 13-35 (Jeffries 6-15, Thompson 5-7, Williams 1-3, Drew 1-3, Maldonado 0-1, Oden 0-2, Dusell 0-4). Rebounds: MSVU 38 (Perry 9); UW 41 (Jeffries 8). Assists: MSVU 6 (Hunter 2, Smith 2); UW 24 (Williams 8, Maldonado 8). Turnovers: MSVU 17 (Perry 5); UW 10 (Maldonado 3). Blocks: MSVU 1 (Gordon); UW 2 (Williams, Thompson). Steals: MSVU 5 (Five with 1); UW 8 (Jeffries 2, Williams 2). Total fouls: MSVU 20; UW 11. Fouled out: MVSU 1 (Collins).