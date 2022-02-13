LARAMIE – A rocky start wasn’t going to disrupt the University of Wyoming’s recent momentum Saturday night at San Jose State.
After falling behind by three late during the first half, the Cowboys seized control and never let go. UW rolled past the Spartans 74-52, as sophomore forward Graham Ike erupted for 17 points and 12 rebounds in the second half.
Saturday’s win marked the Pokes’ sixth in a row, and keeps them in a tie with Boise State for the Mountain West lead.
“We were getting the right shots, it was just a matter of knocking them down,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “It would be one thing if we came in at halftime and felt like we weren’t getting quality shots, but we were getting quality shots. We didn’t need to panic.
“I challenged (Ike) to fight for some deeper position and just impose his will on the game. Thankfully, he listened, and just dominated the second half.”
Despite the lopsided final result, SJSU (7-17 overall, 0-12 Mountain West) remained competitive for much of the first half. After a scoreless drought of more than 4 minutes for both teams, the Spartans picked up steam, pulling ahead 29-26 with 2 minutes, 14 seconds remaining until halftime.
Senior guard Hunter Maldonado flipped the tide back in UW’s favor before the break, however.
In a span of two possessions, Maldonado backed down a defender for a score near the basket, then drew a charge and found senior guard Drake Jeffries for a 3-pointer. Ike added a baseline jumper just before the buzzer to send the Cowboys (21-3, 10-1) into the break with a four-point advantage.
UW picked up where it left off in the second half. After giving up a quick 3-pointer, the Pokes rattled off a 10-0 run and would lead by at least nine the rest of the way.
Ike led all players with 25 points and a career-high 18 rebounds, while Maldonado added 23 points, five assists, three boards and two steals.
“It makes me sleep a little easier at night,” Linder said. “With those two guys, you’re either going to get a paint touch if you guard them one-on-one, or if you decide to double, you’re going to give up 3s and be put in rotation. To be able to have two guys like that is a real luxury, and then have them be the type of kids they are.
“During the game, those guys are so smart they’re calling out (the other team’s) plays. Graham knows exactly what the plays are and he’s calling them out, Maldo knows what they are and he’s calling them out, and that’s what you don’t see.
“You see the 25 points and this, that and other, but you don’t see the little things – the intelligence on the floor – that allow us to be the team we are.”
Defense also played a significant role in the Cowboys’ success. They won the rebounding battle 45-25, while holding SJSU to 29.8% shooting.
Majok Kuath had 13 points on 5 of 7 shooting, but nobody else shot better than 50% for the Spartans. Myron Amey Jr. finished with a team-high 19 points for SJSU, but connected on just 4 of 18 field goal attempts.
“It’s habits,” Linder said. “Those are habits we work on every day. Guys know that in order to be on the floor, you’re going to have to do what we ask you from a rebounding standpoint.
“It’s not just going to get the ball. You have to do your job every single time the shot goes up. Our guys know that’s a staple of our program, and if they don’t do it, they don’t play.”
UW will seek its seventh consecutive win Tuesday at New Mexico.
WYOMING 74, SAN JOSE ST. 52
Wyoming: Ike 9-18 6-6 25, Maldonado 10-17 3-3 23, Wenzel 3-9 0-0 8, Oden 2-2 0-0 5, Jeffries 1-4 2-2 4, DuSell 3-7 0-0 9, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Reynolds 0-0 0-0 0, Grigsby 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 28-58 11-11 74
San Jose State: Amey Jr. 4-18 7-8 19, Moore 3-12 0-0 8, Cardenas 2-4 0-0 5, Gorener 1-3 0-0 2, Anderson 0-7 0-0 0, Kuath 5-7 3-3 13, Robinson 2-5 0-0 5, O’Garro 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 17-57 10-11 52
Halftime: UW 33, SJSU 29. 3-pointers: UW 7-24 (DuSell 3-7, Wenzel 2-8, Oden 1-1, Ike 1-2, Thompson 0-1, Maldonado 0-2, Jeffries 0-3); SJSU 8-21 (Amey Jr. 4-8, Moore 2-4, Cardenas 1-2, Robinson 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Gorener 0-2). Rebounds: UW 45 (Ike 18); SJSU 25 (Kuath 6). Assists: UW 10 (Maldonado 5); SJSU 9 (Moore 4). Turnovers: UW 12 (Ike 3, Maldonado 3); SJSU 9 (Moore 4). Blocks: UW 3 (Oden 2); SJSU 3 (Kuath 2). Steals: UW 4 (Maldonado 2); SJSU 5 (Amey Jr. 2). Team fouls: UW 12; SJSU 13.
Attendance: 2,251.