LAS VEGAS – A furious finish wasn’t enough for the University of Wyoming to offset a slow start Friday night in the Mountain West semifinals.
After trailing by 16 with just over seven minutes remaining, the Cowboys cut Boise State’s lead to three in the final minute amid a 21-8 run. They couldn’t get any closer than that, however, falling 68-61 at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Sophomore forward Graham Ike led all UW players with 18 points, followed by senior guards Hunter Maldonado and Drake Jeffries with 17 each. The Pokes didn’t have much of an answer for senior forward Abu Kigab, who scored a game-high 22 points. Mladen Armus finished with 16 points, four steals and a game-high 13 rebounds, while Emmanuel Akot added 11 points for the Broncos.
“We saw and felt a championship-level team in terms of intensity early on,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “That's what took us back a little bit. Boise has been in those games, they've been in those fights and they've been in that situation before. That experience kind of got us on our heels a little bit, and you can't spot a team like them 17 points and try to figure out a way to come back.
“Credit to my guys. The reason we're 25-8 and put ourselves in the position we're in, which I believe is an NCAA Tournament team, (is) they stay together. They don't waver, and they gave themselves an opportunity to win that game when it didn't look like we had much of a chance. They stuck together and found some ways to make plays, but it's a 40-minute game, and you can't spot a team like Boise 17 points.”
The Cowboys got off to a poor start at the offensive end, falling behind by nine as they missed 14 of their first 17 shots. They started to find their footing with three consecutive buckets, cutting the deficit to one with an 8-0 run. However, they quickly went cold again, and the Broncos capitalized.
With UW turning the ball over four times in less than four minutes, Boise State rattled off seven straight points, spurring a 19-6 run that gave the Broncos a 14-point advantage at the break.
Kigab, Armus and Naje Smith accounted for 35 of Boise State’s 37 first-half points. Kigab led the way, pouring in 15 points to go along with three rebounds and three assists, while Armus was 5-of-5 with 12 points and eight boards.
Ike paced UW with eight points in the first 20 minutes, but the Pokes shot just 38.5% as a team and 2-of-12 from deep.
“I'm really proud of the way our guys came out and played,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “The intensity on defense was terrific in the first half. They made some tough ones, but it was a multiple-effort on defense. We had a great approach, and it was a great way to start the game.
"We know they're a really good team, and certainly an NCAA Tournament-worthy team, and we knew it was going to be a battle until the end.”
Kigab knocked down a 3-pointer to stretch the Broncos’ advantage to 17 points 75 seconds into the second half, but senior guard Hunter Maldonado converted a layup followed by a 3-pointer to spark a 7-0 run. The Cowboys fell into a lull, though, and Boise State scored six straight points a few moments later to stretch the lead back to 17.
UW still found itself down 16 as the clock ticked under 7½ minutes, before Jeffries connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to snap a four-minute scoring drought and inject some life into the Cowboys. They didn’t score for nearly 3½ minutes after that, but Ike converted a layup followed by an and-1 that cut the deficit to five with one minute, 52 seconds left.
The Pokes proceeded to intentionally foul Boise State throughout the rest of the game, with the Broncos missing five free throws in the final two minutes. They got as close as three points, as Jeffries made a 3-pointer off a screen with 31 seconds left, but that would be UW’s final points of the night.
“You can sit here and play the what-if game, but at the end of the day, you can't spot them 17 points,” Maldonado said. “It shouldn't come down to the very end, but I'm really proud of all the guys for sticking together.”
The Cowboys will now wait until Sunday night’s NCAA Tournament selection show to learn their fate for the Big Dance.
BOISE STATE 68, WYOMING 61
Wyoming: Ike 8-15 2-2 18, Maldonado 6-14 4-5 17, Jeffries 5-8 2-3 17, Oden 3-8 0-2 6, DuSell 0-5 0-1 0, Wenzel 1-2 0-0 3, Reynolds 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-54 8-13 61
Boise State: Kigab 7-15 4-4 22, Armus 6-6 4-5 16, Akot 4-9 3-4 11, Shaver Jr. 1-6 5-8 7, Degenhart 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 4-6 0-0 10, Rice 1-5 0-0 2, Milner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-49 16-21 68
Halftime: BSU 37, UW 23. 3-pointers: UW 7-25 (Jeffries 5-8, Wenzel 1-2, Maldonado 1-7, Reynolds 0-1, Oden 0-3, DuSell 0-4); BSU 6-19 (Kigab 4-8, Smith 2-4, Akot 0-1, Shaver Jr. 0-2, Degenhart 0-2, Rice 0-2). Rebounds: UW 33 (Maldonado 9, Ike 6, Oden 6); BSU 30 (Armus 13, Kigab 6). Assists: UW 12 (Maldonado 5); BSU 12 (Akot 6). Turnovers: UW 16 (Maldonado 4, Jeffries 4); BSU 13 (Armus 5). Blocks: UW 1 (Oden); BSU 3 (Three with 1). Steals: UW 7 (Maldonado 4); BSU 9 (Armus 4). Team fouls: UW 18; BSU 16. Fouled out: UW 1 (Maldonado) .