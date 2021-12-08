The University of Wyoming’s undefeated start screeched to a halt Wednesday night in Tucson, Arizona.
After beating their first eight opponents by an average of 23.3 points, the Cowboys were blown out by Arizona 94-65 for their first loss of the season.
The defeat, which took place in front of a crowd of more than 13,000 at McKale Memorial Center, snapped UW’s longest undefeated streak to start a season since 2012.
“It's one of those deals where you come in on the road to play a top-10 team in the country in a tough place to play,” Cowboys coach Jeff Linder said. “As I told our guys afterwards, there have been a lot of really good teams that have come in here through the course of the history of this place and got beaten up pretty good.”
With Arizona (8-0) possessing one of the fastest-paced offensive attacks in college basketball, combined with intense defense pressure and constant double teams, UW (8-1) appeared overwhelmed for much of the first half.
Wyoming sophomore forward Graham Ike scored the game's first bucket 17 seconds in, but the Wildcats answered with a 14-1 run and never relented. They led by double-digits for the final 35 minutes and 15 seconds, and stretched their advantage to 31 with 10 straight points to close out the first half.
The Pokes were out-rebounded 42-27 for the game, and gave up 13 offensive boards that led to 20 second-chance points. Arizona won the points in the paint battle 52-26.
“They did a good job of pushing up, and our guys kind of got on their heels as opposed to attacking the pressure,” Linder said. “It's a fine line in terms of attacking the right way, and just attacking and not having a plan.
“The thing was we didn't want to get sped up and we wanted to try to play at our pace, but when you get down that much that early, you start kind of panicking a little bit. I thought we did panic just a little bit, but credit to them – they're the ones that forced it.”
For all of their struggles on Wednesday, the Cowboys showed signs of promise at moments during the second half.
They cut a 36-point lead down to 24 in a span of 7:20, as Ike and sophomore guard Xavier DuSell began to find their stride on the offensive end. DuSell had 17 of his team-high 22 points in the second half, while Ike had nine of his 17 points after the break.
The Pokes also did a much better job of protecting the ball down the stretch. After turning the ball over 11 times in the first half, they only committed three turnovers after halftime.
“There aren't that many teams like that in the country like that, that can just come at you at that type of pace and with their size and athleticism,” Linder said. “If you haven't felt it, which we hadn't, it's hard to feel. Once we settled in we were a little bit better, but it's one of those deals where we are a good team ... and we have to figure out how we're going to respond.
“That's ultimately what it boils down to. What's our response going to be? Can we learn from this to where we continue to grow and get better? I thought our guys did a good job of sticking together in the second half. They didn't put their heads down, we just ran into a really good team on their home court.”
Wyoming will attempt to bounce back Saturday night at home against Utah Valley.
ARIZONA 94, WYOMING 65
Wyoming: DuSell 7-17 2-4 22, Ike 6-14 5-5 17, Maldonado 4-8 1-2 9, Jeffries 3-7 0-0 8, Oden 2-5 3-4 7, Foster 1-1 0-0 2, Thompson 0-3 0-0 0, Wenzel 0-2 0-0 0, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Grigsby 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-58 11-15 65
Arizona: Mathurin 10-16 2-3 24, A. Tubelis 7-12 3-3 17, Kriisa 6-12 0-0 17, Terry 3-8 0-0 7, Koloko 3-6 0-0 6, Kier 5-9 0-0 13, Ballo 3-6 0-0 6, Larsson 1-2 2-2 4, Nowell 0-0 0-0 0, Mains 0-0 0-0 0, Bal 0-1 0-0 0, T. Tubelis 0-0 0-0 0, Weitman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 38-72 7-8 94
Halftime: UA 53, UW 22. 3-pointers: UW 8-25 (DuSell 6-12, Jeffries 2-6, Maldonado 0-1, Oden 0-1, Wenzel 0-2, Thompson 0-3); UA 11-28 (Kriisa 5-10, Kier 3-5, Mathurin 2-6, Terry 1-3, Larsson 0-1, A. Tubelis 0-3). Rebounds: UW 27 (Four players with 4); UA 42 (Mathurin 10). Assists: UW 10 (Maldonado 4); UA 23 (Three players with 5). Turnovers: UW 14 (Maldonado 5); UA 10 (Kriisa 4). Blocks: UW 2 (Maldonado, Wenzel); UA 6 (Koloko). Steals: UW 7 (DuSell 3); UA 9 (Terry 5). Team fouls: UW 11; UA 15. Fouled out: none
Attendance: 13,077