LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men's basketball team started its much-anticipated season with a 102-69 win over Colorado Christian on Monday night at the Arena-Auditorium.
The Cowboys led the entire way against the Cougars, starting the game on an early 8-0 run before closing out the second half with a 33-point lead. UW shot 37 of 73 (50.7%) from the field, including 14 of 37 (37.8%) from 3-point range.
Graham Ike, who was voted the preseason player of the year in the Mountain West, was on the bench for the Cowboys. Ike was UW's leading scorer last year and will miss approximately six to eight weeks with a lower leg injury.
Ike was wearing a walking boot on his right foot during warmups Monday night.
Even without Ike's presence on the court, the Cowboys hardly missed a beat. UW's bench outscored the Cougars' 50-33, and forward Jeremiah Oden led the team with 17 points.
"They played really hard," coach Jeff Linder said. "It was almost the perfect game, where we got challenged enough, but at the same time, we could kind of figure some things out in that first game. I thought it worked out really well."
UW landed a trio of transfers from the Southern California area this summer. In their first game in a Cowboys uniform, Max Agbonkpolo, Ethan Anderson and Jake Kyman combined for 33 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in 61 minutes.
Anderson had the biggest night, finishing with seven points, eight assists and six rebounds. His rebound and assist totals were both team-highs Monday.
"Some transfers come in expecting a lot of false hopes and promises," Linder said. "Those guys, they just want to be a part of a really good team. Which is what they've been a part of.
"That's the beauty of getting guys from a Power Five program, where they've been in NCAA Tournament games and have won big games, but they also have the humility to understand that there's other guys in the program, and they'll do whatever it is we ask them to do, whether that's to start or come off the bench. They're going to accept that. But I tell them, 'Every minute's an audition.' If you go out there and you produce, 'Hey, make it to where I have no choice but to play you.'"
After a busy offseason moving from California to Laramie, Agbonkpolo enjoyed getting on the court with his teammates for the first time.
"It's been a long preseason and a long offseason," Agbonkpolo said. "We were all really excited for today. We were all counting down the days until it came up, so we were happy."
Monday's win against Colorado Christian was just the start for Agbonkpolo and the rest of his teammates, he said.
"I love it here," Agnonkpolo said. "I'm happy to be here, and I'm here to win."
The Cowboys' defense played well against the Cougars, winning the turnover battle 17-2. Linder lived up to his word in the preseason, pushing the Cowboys to play faster than in years past, which eventually led to 11 fast-break points.
"I wanted to see a win," Linder said. "I wanted to see that first and foremost. ... I thought from a defensive standpoint, we did a really good job of pressuring them out. We normally don't pressure like that on a normal basis, but based on what we needed to do to take them out of their rhythm, I thought we did that.
"From an offensive standpoint, we've really been trying to play with a little bit faster pace with our depth. I thought we did a really good job of sharing the ball. ... I thought our guys did a very good job of making the extra pass to get to that second or third action. When we do that, we're pretty hard to guard."
Hunter Maldonado, who was a preseason all-conference selection alongside Ike, finished with 13 points, seven assists and two rebounds. While the Cowboys got the win, there's still some work to be done when it comes to cleaning up the boards in Ike's absence, Maldonado said. UW out-rebounded the Cougars by just two at 41 to 39.
"There's gotta be a bigger margin for us in terms of just out-rebounding them," Maldonado said. "That comes from all of us. I had two rebounds myself; that's gotta be up toward the six or seven range. We gotta come back and crash, and I think if we do that with how quick we're playing, and we get out and push, we'll have great opportunities."
Pine Bluffs native Hunter Thompson also had a solid night in front of the home crowd. The senior finished with 15 points and five rebounds, including four 3-pointers and a converted and-one layup.
True freshman Caden Powell, who will help Thompson with filling in for Ike's strong paint presence for the next two months, took two charges on defense against the Cougars. His teammates have all the trust in the world that Powell will make a name for himself in the coming weeks.
"He is our charge guy," Agbonkpolo said. "We knew that coming into the game, but he showed out today. He's a freshman, so we didn't really know what to expect, but when I was a freshman, I wasn't like that my first game. ... We're proud of him. He'll be very good one day. Very good."
The Cowboys (1-0) will return to the court for another home game this week. UW will host Nicholls State at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Arena-Auditorium.
WYOMING 102, COLORADO CHRISTIAN 69
Colorado Christian: Gallant 2-8 2-4 7, McDonald 3-11 2-2 8, Zeil 4-6 0-0 9, Woodberry 4-5 0-0 10, Bento 0-3 2-2 2, Kon 5-7 5-5 16, Williams 0-2 0-2 0, Reichart 2-6 0-0 5, Hecht 3-5 0-0 8, St. Germain 0-2 0-0 0, Duft 0-1 0-0 0, Egodotaye 1-6 2-4 4. Totals: 24-62 13-17 69.
Wyoming: Thompson 5-8 1-1 15, Anderson 3-5 1-3 7, Maldonado 5-12 2-2 13, Oden 5-9 4-4 17, DuSell 0-1 0-0 0, Kyman 4-11 0-0 10, Reynolds 4-9 3-4 12, Foster 2-2 0-0 5, Agbonkpolo 7-14 0-0 16, Roberson 0-0 1-2 1, Powell 2-2 2-5 6. Totals: 37-73 14-21.
Halftime: UW 50-35. 3-pointers: CCU 8-25 (Gallant 1-2, McDonald 0-6, Zeil 1-3, Woodberry 2-2, Kon 1-2, Williams 0-2, Reichart 1-2, Hecht 2-3, St. Germain 0-2, Duft 0-1); UW 14-37 (Thompson 4-7, Anderson 0-2, Maldonado 1-4, Oden 3-7, Kyman 2-7, Reynolds 1-3, Foster 1-1, Agbonkpolo 2-6). Rebounds: CCU 39 (Gallant 7); UW 41 (Anderson 6, Agbonkpolo 6). Assists: CCU 9 (McDonald 4), UW 21 (Anderson 8); Turnovers: CCU 4 (Bento 2), UW 9 (Agbonkpolo 3, Powell 3). Blocks: CCU 4 (Bento 2); UW 5 (Oden 2). Steals: CCU 5 (Hecht 2); UW 11 (Maldonado 4). Team fouls: CCU 23; UW 18. Fouled out: CCU 1 (Egodotaye).
Attendance: 4,464.