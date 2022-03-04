LARAMIE – Each week, University of Wyoming beat writer Josh Criswell offers his take on the current status of each Mountain West basketball team. Here are this week’s power rankings:
1. Boise State (Last week: 1)
The Broncos secured their first outright regular-season MW title over the weekend, as they held off Nevada for their 21st win in the past 23 games. Boise State has established itself as one of the top defensive teams in the country – particularly in the rebounding department, where it ranks fifth at keeping opponents off the offensive glass. The only significant concern for the Broncos is their 64.2% success rate at the free-throw line, which is 350th out of 358 Division I teams.
2. Colorado State (Last week: 3)
One month back, the Rams seemed to be trending toward the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble after back-to-back losses. That certainly isn’t the case anymore. Colorado State has won seven of its past eight games, going 3-0 against the top four teams in the conference. CSU appears to be a lock for the Big Dance, and will likely be the league’s highest seed with a win over Boise State on Saturday.
3. San Diego State (Last week: 4)
The Aztecs have also picked up steam down the stretch of the regular season, winning seven of their past eight heading into Thursday’s game against Fresno State, with the only loss in this span coming by one point at Boise State. Senior guard Matt Bradley knocked down five 3-pointers on his way to 30 points in a win at Wyoming on Monday. A former All-Pac-12 honoree, Bradley’s offense could be what takes an SDSU team that leads the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency over the top next week in Las Vegas.
4. Wyoming (Last week: 2)
After rising all the way to No. 22 in the Associated Press poll, the Cowboys have gone through a rough patch that has left them fighting for an NCAA Tournament berth. Wyoming has lost four of its past six games, although it’s worth noting that only one of these came against teams outside the top 100 according to KenPom and NET ranking. Still, the Pokes will likely have to win two more games between Saturday’s regular-season finale against Fresno State and the MW tournament to feel comfortable about an at-large bid.
5. UNLV (Last week: 5)
A 3-4 start to MW play and five nonconference losses took the Rebels out of the running for an at-large invitation, but they should feel good about their chances to win the conference tournament and keep playing. In addition to having a home-court advantage, UNLV enters the postseason with a 3-0 record against Boise State and Wyoming. The ability to beat UW on Wednesday despite an off night from MW leading scorer Bryce Hamilton shows the Rebels have the depth necessary to make a run.
6. Fresno State (Last week: 6)
The Bulldogs are another team that could make some noise in Las Vegas and potentially dash someone’s NCAA Tournament hopes. A four-game losing streak earlier this month took some luster away from what had been a solid conference slate, but the presence of a future NBA big man in Orlando Robinson will make Fresno State a tough out in the win-or-go-home situations coming up.
7. Utah State (Last week: 7)
An early season NCAA Tournament hopeful, Utah State has suffered a notable drop-off. The Aggies are 7-10 in conference play, with four double-digit losses in their past five games. They have to find a way to get senior forward Justin Bean going on the offensive end if they are going to have any success next week. Utah State is 8-0 when Bean scores over 20 points, and 8-14 when he doesn’t.
8. Nevada (Last week: 8)
Considering how Nevada’s season had gone up to that point, a three-game stretch with losses to UNLV, Wyoming and Boise State wasn’t unexpected. However, the Wolf Pack still look far from a threat beyond the first round at the conference tournament. They’ve lost nine of their past 12 games, showing an alarming level of mental lapses for a team led by a three-time MW coach of the year.
9. New Mexico (Last week: 9)
An upset of Wyoming on Feb. 15 has been the highlight of an otherwise forgettable home stretch for the Lobos. They’ve lost four of their five games since then, including a 16-point loss to last-place San Jose State.
10. Air Force (Last week: 10)
The Falcons were able to snap a nine-game skid with a close win over San Jose State in Tuesday’s regular-season finale. Air Force doesn’t have the talent to contend for a MW tournament title in what’s going to be the league’s most competitive field in years. However, the Falcons’ discipline, unique playing style and the luxury of a full week’s rest could position them for a first-round upset.
11. San Jose State (Last week: 11)
The Spartans have been hindered by injuries throughout Tim Miles’ first season at the helm. SJSU picked up its first MW win on Feb. 20 against New Mexico, but is still firmly entrenched in last place as the regular season wraps up.