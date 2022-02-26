LARAMIE – Two losses in the past three games have hurt the University of Wyoming’s chances at a regular-season Mountain West championship, but the Cowboys can’t be counted out yet.
UW enters tonight’s home game against Nevada 1½ games back of Boise State for first place, with four games left on the schedule.
The Pokes will have to get some help and likely win out to have a shot at a share of the title. However, with road tests at UNLV and Colorado State – who are a combined 11-3 in February – still remaining for the Broncos, Wyoming is still very much in the hunt.
Following a tough loss at Colorado State on Wednesday, UW coach Jeff Linder’s message to his team was simple: “Find a way to continue getting better.”
“We can’t sit here and hope down the stretch that you’re going to win games, or hope other teams lose games,” Linder said. “We’re still in a great position (with) three losses in league (play), but we have to continue to find a way to keep getting better as we make this stretch run.”
A bright spot from the CSU loss emerged in the play of the Cowboys’ role players, who were challenged by Linder earlier this week.
Senior guard Drake Jeffries knocked down six 3-pointers on his way to 22 points after shooting 2 of 16 from deep and averaging 5.3 points during the previous three games. Sophomore guard Xavier DuSell also broke out of a cold spell to score 11 first-half points off the bench, his first double-digit performance since suffering a hamstring injury Jan. 15.
“He challenged us, and I knew I had to do my part,” Jeffries said following Wednesday’s game. “I’ve been struggling, and even tonight wasn’t my best night. I still have a lot of work to do. As a team, we have to dig down and see if we’re really built for this time.”
Unfortunately for the Pokes, their stars didn’t have as much success against the Rams. Senior guard Hunter Maldonado had a season-low four points, while sophomore forward Graham Ike scored eight points and turned the ball over six times.
The pair will look to get back on track against a Wolf Pack squad that ranks outside the top 220 nationally in both 2-point and 3-point defense.
Nevada also has an all-conference candidate seeking a bounce-back game. Junior guard Grant Sherfield still finished with 19 points in a loss to UNLV on Tuesday, but he shot just 8 of 22 from the field. He’d averaged 23.3 points on 52.3% shooting during a three-game winning streak leading up to that.
“It wasn’t anything we didn’t know was coming, it’s just sometimes in an environment like this, they’re going to have more energy with the crowd,” Linder said of Maldonado and Ike’s struggles against CSU. “That really shows on the defensive end of the floor. They were physical, and coming into a game like this, from an officiating standpoint, they’re going to let the teams play. That’s what they did, and give them credit.
“They made some shots, and there were shots we normally have that we didn’t make. At the end of the day, it’s a make-or-miss game.”
Well aware of the pivotal nature of their final four regular-season games, DuSell says the Pokes can’t dwell on Wednesday’s result against the Rams.
“We had it right there at the end,” DuSell said. “We put ourselves in a position to win, and did everything we could. We just fell short. We’re going to go back to the drawing board, see what things we can do different and move on to the next game. You have to have a short-term memory.”
Right side of the bubble
Even with the setback against CSU and a loss to ninth-place New Mexico last week, the latest bracketology projections still have Wyoming comfortably in the NCAA Tournament field. CBS Sports has the Cowboys as a No. 8 seed, while ESPN and Sports Illustrated have them as a No. 9 seed.
Protecting their turf
Entering tonight’s game, UW is the only MW team and one of 18 nationally that are undefeated at home this season. The Cowboys are 14-0 at the Arena-Auditorium, with an average attendance of 7,118 over the last four home games.
By the numbers
KenPom has Wyoming at No. 50, while the Cowboys are 39th in NET ranking. Nevada, which was picked to finish third in the conference, sits outside the top 120 in both.
The Wolf Pack have been respectable in some areas from an analytics perspective, ranking among the top 150 in adjusted offensive efficiency, adjusted defensive efficiency, effective field goal percentage, 2-point shooting and steal percentage. However, the Pokes still have better numbers in each of these categories.
Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.