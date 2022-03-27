LARAMIE – Individuals who would voluntarily leave their first head coaching job to be an assistant again are few and far between in college basketball, but as Sundance Wicks admits, he’s “a different dude.”
This was no ordinary opportunity, either.
A Gillette native and lifelong fan of the University of Wyoming, Wicks got a call from new Cowboys coach Jeff Linder in March 2020 that led him back home after two seasons at the helm of Missouri Western’s program.
The move might have made him question his sanity in the moment. However, with the Pokes coming off a 2021-22 campaign in which they reached the NCAA Tournament, while posting their highest winning percentage since the 1980s, Wicks has no doubt he made the right decision.
“When Jeff Linder called me at 11:45 p.m. on a Saturday night, the one thing that sticks out in my mind is he told me, ‘You have to look at this like getting in on Amazon before it blows up,’” Wicks said. “We all understand what Amazon is nowadays, but when it first came out, people probably would think you’re pretty crazy. You kind of question yourself whether you’re crazy for leaving a head coaching position to go back and be an assistant again, but not many people get that opportunity to go back and do it in their home state.
“I also knew my best friend and college teammate (Northern Colorado coach) Steve Smiley had worked for him, and when your best friend co-signs on everything, it’s an easy decision to go work for that guy. He was right. Jeff’s a visionary in that sense, and our stock blew up. He said it’s getting in on Amazon when it’s pennies on the dollar, and here we are with a stock that took off in Wyoming Cowboys basketball.”
Always one to appreciate the journey, Wicks’ path gives him a unique perspective on a season UW fans won’t forget.
The 1999 Milward Simpson Award recipient grew up cheering for the Pokes, looking up to guys like Sly Johnson and Brett McFall. Despite helping lead Campbell County High to a pair of state titles on the hardwood, though, the call from Wyoming never came.
Wicks instead took his talents to NCAA Division II Northern State in Aberdeen, South Dakota, where he played for legendary coach Don Meyer and started a coaching career that includes stops as an assistant at Colorado, Northern Illinois and San Francisco, as well as stints on the AAU circuit and training NBA prospects.
While it might’ve been a letdown to not get the chance to play for the Cowboys, Wicks is grateful for each step along the way that has followed. And when Wyoming heard its name called on Selection Sunday, it produced the feeling of a lifetime.
“I was born in the brown and gold,” Wicks said. “I think for my baby outfit my parents put me in a brown and gold jumpsuit. To not get the opportunity to play here, but then to come back some 20 odd years later and kind of relive the history of the time I was around – with Marc Bailey, Donta Richardson and those guys that actually took off and made Wyoming basketball relevant again – it’s nice to be a part of that. It connects the journey and brings everything full circle for me.
“It would’ve been nice to play here, but I’ll tell you what, it’s pretty freaking sweet being a coach for the University of Wyoming. Being in your home state, and being able to help take them to the NCAA Tournament, there’s nothing that can compare to that. That Selection Sunday, and that joy our team had just for how hard we worked to get in that position to get an at-large bid, I don’t know if there’s another job in the world that can replicate that experience.”
Missouri Western coach Will Martin, who served as an assistant under Wicks during his time at the school, was puzzled by his former boss’s decision to leave a head coaching job behind. After watching what unfolded this year in Laramie, he gets it.
“It gives me chills just thinking about it, because even I didn’t know why he left,” Martin said. “He’s my best friend in the world, and selfishly, it was great for me. It changed my life. I wouldn’t have been able to become a head coach if Sunny wouldn’t have left, but I didn’t understand why he left when he did. Being able to watch the last two years, how he and the entire staff – not just him – have impacted that program, and the success they’ve had, especially this year, and watching it all come together in such a quick turnaround, it’s crazy.
“People in this business get judged on one to two years, but that’s quick in basketball time. Watching that success come this year, and seeing him reap the benefits – which he would never talk about – has just been amazing to watch. It gives me peace and solace knowing he made the right decision. He’s impacting lives on a whole other level now at Wyoming, and I knew that he would. I knew wherever he goes, he has that type of impact. But to be able to see the energy and social media posts and everything you see on TV ... the type of energy, swagger, confidence and the juice that you’re getting from Wyoming right now, it’s just different.”
‘Bring your own juice’
Anyone that spends enough time around the UW basketball program has likely heard the Cowboys reference “juice,” something Wicks defines as one’s spirit.
For some, it’s a quiet confidence. For others, it’s more outgoing and gregarious.
Regardless of how it’s manifested within each individual, Wicks views juice as something that’s imperative in every aspect of life.
“If you don’t have juice, you’re not going to make it in anything,” he said. “If you don’t have juice, you’re not going to make it in your job, you’re not going to make it in life. If you’re not a juiceful husband, it’s going to be a long life for your wife. You have to have that for your kids, you have to have that for your team, so that’s a trait we talk about with our guys that can really carry over beyond basketball.
“Bringing your own juice every day is something I’ve done for a long time, but it’s nice to work for coach Linder, who literally, wholeheartedly believes in juice. I’m staring at our Cowboy culture right now, and it’s the second thing on the list.”
Wicks can be seen bringing the juice prior to every Cowboys game, participating in warmups with as much enthusiasm as any player, and giving out special handshakes to each member of the team as they head into the locker room before tipoff. When the television cameras are off and the Arena-Auditorium is empty, this doesn’t change.
“It’s something that’s priceless,” senior guard Hunter Maldonado said. “At the end of the day, you have to bring your own juice and bring your own energy. With him, he brings it every single day, and he’s able to go and give it to other people.
“Every team has their guy like Wicks, but Wicks takes it to another level. It’s something you look forward to when you’re stretching, because you know it’s coming. You know the juice is coming. I love that energy and feed off it.”
Wicks’ infectious energy is a staple of his personality, and one of the first things mentioned when players and fellow coaches speak about him. However, Martin – who is now the godfather to Wicks’ daughter – remembers being skeptical when the two first met in 2015 as assistants at San Francisco.
“It’s funny, because I was probably Sunny’s biggest skeptic during the first two months that I knew him,” Martin said. “He came on staff and came in with his energy and how he is, just very gregarious and this huge personality, and I was extremely skeptical of it. I don’t want to necessarily say I thought he was fake, but I thought there is no way somebody can sustain this amount of high, positive energy all the time. What’s the catch?
“For two months, I avoided really hanging out with Sunny outside of the obligations within the workplace. Then the more I was around him and the more I got to know him, we were able to build this deep, connective friendship, and that led to a deeper connection on an emotional and spiritual level.”
Despite having only known each other for seven years, Martin says it feels like he has been a part of Wicks’ life “for three or four lifetimes.” He’s not the only one who feels this way, either.
“That’s not unique when it comes to Sunny,” Martin said. “Players are the same way. Players play a year for Sunny, and they feel like they’ve played for the dude for their whole lives. He immediately becomes a mentor, a friend, a confidant, a father-figure, it’s unbelievable. When I think about my own journey with Sunny and how close we are, and how much I can depend on him, it’s amazing that there are so many other people in his life that probably feel pretty similar to me in terms of the impact he’s had on them.
“That’s all because of his energy, his passion and his deep ability to care. I think that often gets lost with just the outside perception of his energy. That dude is a deep, intellectual thinker, and he’s also a deep, empathetic feeler. He feels for people, he loves people and he cares for people, especially people within the program.”
Lifelong memories
Growing up coming to Cowboys games when the Arena-Auditorium was known as the Dome of Doom, Wicks understands what UW basketball has been, and what it can be.
“This state never leaves,” Wicks said. “Win or lose, they’re always going to have the brown and gold’s back. But when you win, you draw out this level of pride in the state of Wyoming that is unlike any other place. They just want the University of Wyoming to be successful on so many levels, because it’s all we’ve got. We don’t have professional sports teams. We don’t have another four-year college. We have a hell of a junior college system in Region IX, but this is the show.
“It’s the biggest level of competition in the state of Wyoming. When you’re winning, what we call that Poke pride comes out, and that rabid fan base really shows up – and they show up in droves. That’s why the Dome of Doom can actually become the Dome of Doom. It becomes a really intimidating place to play when you have that crazy fan support.”
This season marked UW’s highest attendance average in seven years, with the Cowboys recording higher single-game attendance figures four times in a span of one month than they had at any point during the past five seasons.
Crowds were modest, if not light, when the season got started in November. As the Pokes marched their way to just their second 25-win season since 1988, however, the atmosphere continued to grow.
When senior guard Drake Jeffries drilled a last-minute 3-pointer to seal a Border War win over Colorado State on Jan. 31, sending more than 7,500 fans at the Arena-Auditorium into a frenzy, Wicks looked around and knew the Dome of Doom was back.
“It’s moments that stick with you that become memories for the rest of your life,” Wicks said. “When you’re a kid, you remember the game you hit the buzzer-beater. If you’re a fan, and you’re at the game when Drake hits that dagger three, you remember what that electric feeling was like. Kids that were at the game will forever walk away with a memory of what it’s like to be in a moment like that. They’ll still hold on to that memory.
“A lot of season-ticket holders wait until they die, waiting to experience a moment like that. It’ll go in their top five moments of Cowboys basketball, or whatever it is. Those things, especially in tight-knit communities and in a state like Wyoming, those things become the stuff of legends. It’s the things they talk about for years down the line. It really is an awesome deal when you sit back and think about it, especially being from here and understanding these are moments people will never forget.”
Just getting started
For all the excitement of the past season, Wicks believes bigger things are ahead for the Cowboys.
During his time training professional prospects, he received an up-close glimpse at what drives special players to success. He sees similar traits in this team, and can’t wait to witness what the future holds for them.
“What you find at the root of most of it is the great ones have true joy and really love what they do,” Wicks said. “They’re very passionate about their pursuit of excellence, and they wake up every day with an insane intensity and relentless energy about life. That’s what this team was this year. This team was a joy to be around when you sit back and look at it – how hard they played, how much work they put in, the joy they had for one another and knowing this is not easy.
“What they do every day, day-in and day-out, is not easy. This was a special, special team. The next part of this is this could be a special, special run. This team could stay intact, and this team could come back and have another special year. Pretty soon, that becomes a special decade. These are things that can happen when a lot of great people involved in a situation stick together.”