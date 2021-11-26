LARAMIE – After opening the season with a trio of stifling defensive efforts, the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team was well aware of the challenge that awaited them Monday night in Phoenix.
Tasked with slowing down a dynamic Grand Canyon offense that entered the game averaging 76.7 points, the Cowboys answered the call.
UW held GCU to 61 points on 29.7% shooting – both season-lows – in a seven-point win. The Pokes have yet to allow an opponent to hit more than 35% of its shots this season.
The Antelopes picked up their pace down the stretch, shooting close to 40% in the second half and pulling ahead by three after trailing by as much as 13. Just as the Cowboys did in an overtime win at Washington a few days prior, though, they took control in the closing minutes.
UW players and coaches have frequently stressed the team’s emphasis on defensive “kills” – defined as three consecutive stops on the defensive end. The Pokes did exactly that in the waning moments, forcing GCU to miss its final four shots, as they closed the game on an 8-0 run.
“In order to finish that game, we had to find a way to finish with a kill,” Wyoming coach Jeff Linder said. “I really challenged them in that last media timeout. I said, ‘We have to find a way to get a kill. We have to find a way to make some winning plays to finish this off.’
“And that’s what we did.”
One of the keys to UW’s success on the defensive end was slowing down a GCU attack that tends to thrive in fast-paced situations. The Antelopes entered the game averaging 11 fast-break points per game, with 15 in their most recent outing, but the Pokes held them to just eight on Monday.
“There was no trick,” Linder said. “You’re not going to come into this environment and do anything (to surprise them). We understood the game plan and understood how we wanted to guard their main action, but we also knew that it wasn’t about plays. We felt like if we could slow them down the first eight (seconds), that we felt we had a better chance.”
After outrebounding each of their first three opponents, the Cowboys’ most glaring shortcoming against GCU came on the boards – with the Antelopes holding a 51-33 advantage in this department. Grand Canyon was particularly successful on the offensive boards, outgaining Wyoming 22-7.
The Pokes should receive a break in this area on Friday at home against Hastings College, which has only one player on its roster above 6-foot-6.
“They’re just not your traditional team where it’s more of a four-out, one-in or a five-out,” Linder said of GCU. “They’re more of a three-out, two-in, which you don’t see very often anymore. They take advantage of your defensive positioning, and they got us pushed underneath sometimes, but those last four minutes, we didn’t give up any offensive rebounds.
“A few of those rebounds we had, whether it was Drake (Jeffries) or (Jeremiah Oden), we were getting those rebounds above the rim. That’s what you have to do. Can we give up 20-something offensive rebounds and win many games? Probably not, but I like that we found a way to make sure we didn’t lose the game because of it.”
While it might not happen immediately, with Friday’s game coming the day after Thanksgiving against an NAIA opponent, Linder hopes that the Arena-Auditorium can begin to resemble the atmosphere his team played in Monday.
Grand Canyon had nearly 7,000 fans in attendance for its game against UW, with the crowd’s noise and intensity elevating in key moments. The Cowboys, meanwhile, have an attendance average of 3,141 through two home games.
“With the toughness and resiliency this team has, the character this team has and what they’re doing, hopefully we can start seeing the people in the stands at the A-A,” Linder said. “The A-A, at one point, was one of the toughest places to play in college basketball, and it needs to be.
“If they come out, it’s going to help us take it to another level. We need that support. We need the students to come out, and we need the fans to come from all over, because this team is worth watching.”