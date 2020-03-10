20191219-spts-wyomhoops-ns-18.JPG
Wyoming Coach Allen Edwards shouts instructions at his players Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Arena-Auditorium. The Wyoming Cowboys lose to the Utah Valley Wolverines 67-69. Nadav Soroker/Laramie Boomerang

LARAMIE – University of Wyoming men’s basketball coach Allen Edwards has been relieved of his duties, the school announced Monday afternoon.

Edwards compiled a 60-76 record in four seasons as the Cowboys’ head coach.

