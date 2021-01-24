University of Wyoming true freshman forward Graham Ike, center, moves to the basket during the Cowboys' 71-64 victory over Nevada on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. Ike made his collegiate debut during that game after missing the first half of the season because of a knee injury he suffered in high school.
LARAMIE – Statistics don’t always tell the whole story of a player’s impact on a game.
Freshman forward Graham Ike – playing in his first college game Friday after spending the past year recovering from a knee injury he sustained as a high school senior – didn’t light up the box score in his University of Wyoming debut against Nevada.